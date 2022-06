Thelma M. Fahrni, 102, of Navarre, passed away on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at The Inn at University Village. She was born in Rio, WV on April 5, 1920 to the late Harry and Clara (Gochenour) Smith Sr. and married Victor J. Fahrni on August 19, 1950. He died October 16, 2010.

NAVARRE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO