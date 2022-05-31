ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worthington, PA

AHN Announces Opening of Lab Draw Station in Worthington

ahn.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH – Allegheny Health Network (AHN) officials announced today the opening of a new lab draw station in Worthington, as a satellite location of AHN Allegheny Valley Hospital’s Laboratory...

www.ahn.org

Comments / 0

Related
butlerradio.com

Local COVID Hospitalizations Trend Upwards

There’s been another uptick in local COVID hospitalizations. Officials with Butler Memorial Hospital say they are treating 18 patients for COVID-19, with three patients in the ICU as of Tuesday afternoon. This is an increase of four patients hospitalized as well as one more local resident needing care in...
BUTLER, PA
cranberryeagle.com

BHS expected to merge with Excela Health

Butler Health System is expected to merge with Excela Health, officials from the health systems announced Wednesday. The boards of trustees of Butler Health System and Excela Health have entered into a “letter of intent” to merge the organizations, according to a news release. “We believe strongly that...
BUTLER, PA
uniontownhospital.com

Tricounty Urology joins WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital

UNIONTOWN, Pa. –WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital announced Wednesday that regional urology practice – Tricounty Urology – has officially joined the health system. “This acquisition is a major win for our community as we further establish our commitment to ensuring the availability of the services and care that our patients depend on,” David Hess, M.D., CEO of Uniontown Hospital, said. “The physicians and advanced practice providers with this group are incredibly talented and dedicated, and we are very happy to be able to welcome them into the WVU Medicine family.”
UNIONTOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Allegheny County, PA
Government
City
Worthington, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Allegheny County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Apartments planned in former Downtown Pittsburgh warehouse once owned by Mark Cuban

A Washington, D.C., company has received approval from Pittsburgh Planning Commission to redevelop a Downtown warehouse formerly owned by celebrity billionaire Mark Cuban into an apartment building. Douglas Development Corp. plans to revitalize the vacant building at 642 Fort Duquesne Blvd., which faces the Allegheny River. The plan includes creating...
PITTSBURGH, PA
ahn.org

Registration Open for June 18 Cancer Screening at AHN West Penn Hospital

PITTSBURGH, PA (May 31, 2022) - The COVID-19 pandemic has caused millions to forego potentially life-saving cancer screening tests such as mammography. In order to provide easy access to screening to as many people as possible, Allegheny Health Network (AHN) Cancer Institute is offering monthly screening events, free and open to the public, at locations throughout western Pennsylvania.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YourErie

Could Pennsylvania see a suspension in gas tax holidays?

Gas prices are continuing to rise across the country. Here in Erie, prices are hovering around $4.79 per gallon and still increasing. However, some states are looking to relieve some of this pressure through the suspension of gas tax holidays. Here is more on if Pennsylvania should expect to see a similar solution. The State […]
ERIE, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Small Pittsburgh gay bar still stands, despite big development

The north side of Penn Avenue, between 15th Street and the base of the 16th Street Bridge in the Strip District, is a construction zone, with a chain link fence blocking the sidewalk and yellow caution tape encircling an abandoned shopping cart at the east end of the block. Just past multiple orange traffic cones sits the identity-obscuring, small glass block facade of the Real Luck Cafe, commonly known as Lucky’s.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Lab#Cancer Care#Allegheny Health Network#Laboratory Services#Worthington Primary Care#Md
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh International resumes, launches new service to several destinations this week

Flights from Pittsburgh International Airport to several destinations are getting off the ground this week. British Airways will resume flights between Pittsburgh and London Heathrow Airport on Friday. This will be the first time since early 2020 that British Airways will serve Pittsburgh with direct flights to London. The year-round service will operate on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Queer landscape company brings activism into backyards across Pittsburgh

What if your yard was a space for hundreds of relationships between flowers, edible plants, bugs, and birds to unfold? What if your yard was a place where endangered native plant species could thrive, bringing Monarch butterflies and bees to your neighborhood? To Jess Runco, landscaping is a form of activism in the face of climate change, and a practice of community care. Touch of Green — their regenerative, sustainable land care company — was started in 2015 with these ideas in mind.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Oakmont firefighter remembered for 54 years of steadfast service

William “Billy” Peoples is being remembered by family and friends around Oakmont as a tirelessly dedicated public servant. Peoples served with the Oakmont Volunteer Fire Department for 54 years, 12 of those as chief. “I always remembered him being a firefighter. He didn’t want to miss a call,”...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
WPXI Pittsburgh

Cranberry Township says water is safe to drink after earlier issue

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — UPDATE 10:30 a.m.: Cranberry township provided the following update on the water issue:. “Due to an abrupt increase in water production, sediment was stirred up in the piping distribution system causing discolored water. The water is safe to drink.The increase was necessary to store water in preparation for a potential shutdown resulting from the train derailment in Harmar, upstream of both of our water treatment facilities.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
theincline.com

🤤 June 2022 Pittsburgh restaurant roundup

🍔 Back to the Foodture is expanding with a food trailer. They’ll be celebrating this and their one year anniversary in Southside with Back to the Foodture Day on June 8 with a real Delorean. The eatery plans a downtown location later this year. 🍞 Baked True North...
PITTSBURGH, PA
lebomag.com

Random meeting in the cemetery

A cemetery is an unlikely place to meet new people. Yet there we were—my husband and I—at Jefferson Memorial Cemetery in Pleasant Hills, on a brisk, sunny March afternoon, paying our respects to his dearly departed family members, when we struck up a conversation with another visitor to the graveyard, an amiable woman named Janet Thomas.
PITTSBURGH, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Pennsylvania Great Outdoors: Explore the Climax Tunnel

Trail users, railroad buffs, history fans, and architecture aficionados have an intriguing new destination to explore in southern Clarion County. Just across Redbank Creek from the tiny community of Climax, the Allegheny Valley Railroad built the Climax Tunnel from 1873 to 1876, and nearly 150 years later, it has reopened for recreational use as part of the Redbank Valley Trail.
CLARION COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy