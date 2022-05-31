AHN Announces Opening of Lab Draw Station in Worthington

UNIONTOWN, Pa. –WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital announced Wednesday that regional urology practice – Tricounty Urology – has officially joined the health system. “This acquisition is a major win for our community as we further establish our commitment to ensuring the availability of the services and care that our patients depend on,” David Hess, M.D., CEO of Uniontown Hospital, said. “The physicians and advanced practice providers with this group are incredibly talented and dedicated, and we are very happy to be able to welcome them into the WVU Medicine family.”

