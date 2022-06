The University of Colorado Denver has been recognized as a Center for International Business Education and Research (CIBER) by the U.S. Department of Education. As a recipient of this distinguished designation—one that CU Denver has maintained since 1993—the university was awarded more than $1.25 million for the 2022–2026 term. The grant will be used to support global education and international business programs at CU Denver, making it a significant and sustainable source of talent, innovation, and expertise that will benefit both the university and broader business and academic communities for years to come.

