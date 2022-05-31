CU Denver Awarded Prestigious Designation as a Center of Excellence in Global Business Education by the U.S. Department of Education
The University of Colorado Denver has been recognized as a Center for International Business Education and Research (CIBER) by the U.S. Department of Education. As a recipient of this distinguished designation—one that CU Denver has maintained since 1993—the university was awarded more than $1.25 million for the 2022–2026 term. The grant...news.ucdenver.edu
