The cost of short-term rentals in Lewes may be increasing in 2023. Over the last few years, the demand for short-term rentals has increased exponentially, particularly in Lewes. While innocent on the surface, an increase in short-term rentals can often stress the resources of any municipality. Municipalities may not have the infrastructure in place to facilitate the potentially large influx of people during any particularly busy season or large event.

LEWES, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO