Welcome to Mexico! ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ 2022 Cast: Everything We Know About Season 8 Stars

Next stop, Mexico! Bachelor in Paradise season 8 is set to return in fall 2022 , and fans are already eager to see which Bachelor Nation stars will be appearing on the reality spinoff. Keep reading for everything we know about the cast, premiere date and more!

When does Bachelor in Paradise 2022 premiere?

The show is set to premiere on September 27, 2022. ABC confirmed that the dating show will air Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST. On August 10, they revealed the official poster and tagline of the season: "Everyone's down to flock."

Season 19 of The Bachelorette , which stars Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia , began on July 11, and typically, seasons run for about eight to 10 weeks. It’s likely that Paradise will start shortly after the finale so Bachelor Nation will have a little bit of time to rest up before tuning in!

Who is hosting Bachelor in Paradise 2022?

Jesse Palmer has been named the official host of the Bachelor franchise following Chris Harrison ’s exit in 2021 . The former football player will not only help guide Gabby and Rachel on their journeys to find love, but he will also appear in Mexico to lead the rose ceremonies.

The Bachelorette alum Wells Adams will continue to serve as the BiP bartender during season 8. The radio host previously admitted he was “a little bit” upset that he didn’t get promoted to host over Jesse.

“But I was never the Bachelor, so I understood the decision,” Wells, who is engaged to actress Sarah Hyland , explained to Us Weekly in December 2021. “I also know Jesse really well; I’ve worked with him before. So I get him being the host, he was the Bachelor [so it] totally makes sense. You know, I’m happy [for him].”

Who will be in the Bachelor in Paradise 2022 cast?

The show announced the cast via an August 26 Instagram post. The men include Andrew Spencer , Brandon Jones , Casey Woods , Jacob Rapini , Justin Glaze , Logan Palmer , Michael Allio and Romeo Alexander .

The women's side will be represented by: Brittany Galvin , Genevieve Paris i ., Hailey Malles , Hunter Haag , Jill Chin , Kira Mengitsu, Lace Morris , Serene Russell , Shanae Ankey , Sierra Jackson and Teddi Wright .

“When I think of some of the people they have in mind to come back for Bachelor in Paradise , I think it’s going to continue to be a very watched and very discussed block of programming on Mondays and Tuesdays,” Craig Erwich , ABC Entertainment president, had previously toldDeadline.

Show spoiler Reality Steve had previously reported whom he heard would featured among season 8's cast members in a July 6 Twitter post. He had a number of stars not listed in the Bachelor in Paradise 's account post, including Aaron Clancy , Tyler Norris and Johnny DePhillipo . For the female contestants, Steve reported that Victoria Fuller , Danielle Maltby and Kate Gallivan were headed to paradise, though he did correctly name Serene and Genevieve.

How Many Couples Get Engaged on Bachelor in Paradise 2022?

Love is definitely in the air this season, as two couples get engaged on the show's finale, while two more leave paradises in relationships, according to Reality Steve.

Which Paradise Couples From Last Season Are Still Together?

While Bachelor In Paradise has its fair share of love triangles, heartbreak and too much tequila tantrums, true love has blossomed from the show .

Former Bachelorette Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs met during season 7 of the show and are still head-over-heels in love. The former Bachelorette proposed to her man on May 29, and they are now engaged .

During their post- Bachelor In Paradise love life, the duo has double-dated Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb , who also met during season 7. “We love when our kids visit us,” Becca captioned her October 2021 Instagram photo of their outing.

Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile are also going strong since getting engaged last year . "I think somewhere between next spring and next fall we're gonna be having our wedding," the Canadian beauty exclusively told Life & Style in May 2022. "I should probably start planning it!"

