Detroit Public Schools Community District Dismissing Early Tuesday Because of Heat

(CBS DETROIT) – June is Pride Month and there are several opportunities for people to celebrate in Metro Detroit. DETROIT, MI – JUNE 09: Locals and onlookers shout and wave rainbow flags during the Motor City Pride Parade on June 9, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Brittany Greeson/Getty Images) Pride parades and events have been modified over the last few years in order to safely celebrate due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but there are several events scheduled to happen this year, providing residents multiple ways to celebrate. Here’s a list of Pride events happening in Metro Detroit: Berkley Berkley will hold its first pride...

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO