Heads up if Wallace Blvd is a part of your daily drive. You've got some good news, and you've got some bad news. The cones are changing lanes. The bad news is that if you travel on Wallace, you'll want to keep on the lookout for signs, cones, and construction. You've been dealing with it for a while, and there is still a while left to go.

AMARILLO, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO