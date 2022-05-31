ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Governor Lee, Commissioner Rolfe Announce Nine New Site Development Grant Recipients

 2 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe announced today nine new Site Development Grants, totaling approximately $7.6 million. The grants are designed to help communities achieve Select Tennessee site certification and prepare industrial sites for economic development projects....

tn.gov

Governor Lee, Commissioner Rolfe Announce Ariens Company to Establish Operations in Lincoln County

FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Ariens Company officials announced today the company will invest $38 million to locate its new manufacturing and warehouse facility in Tennessee. Headquartered in Brillion, Wisconsin, AriensCo will create 369 new jobs in...
LINCOLN COUNTY, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee Valley Authority whistleblowers sue agency in federal court

Three former Tennessee Valley Authority nuclear oversight managers who were removed from their posts after alerting the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission to repeated safety concerns and violations are now suing the utility in federal court.  Melody Babb, Deanna Fultz and Mark Richerson filed suit against TVA late last week in U.S. District Court. They contend […] The post Tennessee Valley Authority whistleblowers sue agency in federal court appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
tn.gov

TDOE Releases New Resources on ‘Grow Your Own’ Educator Initiative

State Educator Initiative Generates National Recognition. Nashville, TN— Throughout the month of May, the Tennessee Department of Education has celebrated the state’s Grow Your Own (GYO) initiative by spotlighting the innovative educator preparation pathways available to help build and strengthen the teacher talent pipeline in Tennessee. New resources released today include a new GYO webpage, one-pagers and explainer videos to support anyone interested in participating in a GYO initiative.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Breaking News: Meharry Not Consulted about Possible Nashville General Move

Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)–Officials from Meharry Medical College say Meharry was not consulted nor aware of Nashville General Hospital’s plan preliminary plans for a potential future MetroCenter hospital. Meharry President and CEO Dr. James E. K. Hildreth released the following statement Wednesday:. My Fellow Meharrians,. You may have...
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Business Journal

Nashville General plans new building with Metrocenter as a potential site

Nashville General Hospital is in the early planning stages to move from its current location at Meharry Medical College. Capital Project Solutions’ Dick Darr, who was contacted in October by Nashville General to conduct a feasibility study for a new hospital building, gave a preliminary presentation Thursday at a Metro Hospital Authority Board meeting, the Nashville Post reported.
NASHVILLE, TN
tn.gov

Governor Signs TCAD-Backed Bill to Establish Unlicensed Facility Registry

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Governor Bill Lee signed legislation that will establish the Tennessee Unlicensed Facility Registry within the Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability (TCAD). HB630/SB439 creates a searchable registry and moves the criminal penalty for operating a facility without a license after being placed on the registry...
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Combatting human trafficking in Tennessee

An organization is looking to cut down on a rising trend in Tennessee. No injuries reported following West Meade house fire. Dallas’ Law signed by Gov. Lee, requiring background …. Inside undercover drug operations. Police searching for Mt. Juliet 15-year-old Tennessee roads ranked 9th most dangerous in US. Road...
TENNESSEE STATE
fox17.com

Metro files petition for TN Supreme Court to review ruling on school vouchers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — According to the Mayor’s office, Metro Nashville filed a petition Tuesday asking the Tennessee State Supreme Court to review its recent 3-2 decision that found the state’s school voucher program, known as the Education Savings Account Act (ESA Act), to be constitutional, effectively clearing the way for it to move forward. Metro Nashville previously challenged the law’s constitutionality based on the “Home Rule Amendment,” which says that an act of the Legislature that is local in its form or effect, applicable to a county or municipality in its governmental or proprietary capacity, is void, unless approved by a two-thirds vote of the local legislative body or by local referendum.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Rutherford County Growing Exceptionally Fast, Unemployment Low and Schools are Good

The Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce and Rutherford Works report that Rutherford County is currently one of the hottest places to do business and one of the fastest-growing counties in the United States. The Chamber wrote in their email newsletter, “Our Economic Development team works to attract new companies, retain existing industries and help established businesses grow.”
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
tn.gov

State Accepting Applications For TBI Director Appointment Process

The State of Tennessee invites applications from qualified individuals for the position of Director of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI). The TBI, an independent agency of state government, is the primary criminal investigative agency for Tennessee. The TBI, upon request of the District Attorney General, is responsible for investigating crimes at the request of District Attorneys General as well as assisting local law enforcement in major and technical investigations. The TBI has original jurisdiction to conduct investigations into illegal drugs, victimization of children by computer or other electronic devices, human trafficking, fugitives, public corruption, official misconduct, organized crime, domestic terrorism, Medicaid fraud, fire and explosives, and patient abuse. The Director is responsible for administering the Bureau as its chief executive officer and oversees an annual budget of over $123 million. The bureau consists of more than 700 employees statewide, of which approximately two-thirds are commissioned law enforcement officers. TBI is organized into eight major divisions: the Criminal Investigation Division, the Drug Investigation Division, the Forensic Services Division, the Technology and Innovation Division, the Administrative Services Division, the Training Division, the Criminal Justice Information Services Division, and the Medicaid Fraud Control Division. Learn more about the TBI at www.tn.gov/tbi. The director is appointed by the governor from a list of three nominees submitted by a five-member nominating commission. The director serves for a term of six (6) years from July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2028.
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Nashville’s first permanent homeless housing breaks ground

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Mayor John Cooper and other Nashville leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony for the city’s first permanent supportive housing center for the homeless. The new facility will be at the site of the former Metro jail building downtown. The last part of the former jail structure...
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Governor wants alternatives to homeless camping prohibition despite letting law take effect

Gov. Bill Lee declined to sign legislation outlawing camping on public property, a measure targeting the homeless population, saying he believes there’s a better solution for dealing with a complex problem. The governor acknowledges homelessness has been studied thoroughly, yet he maintains he wants to get involved in finding alternatives. “I want to bring together […] The post Governor wants alternatives to homeless camping prohibition despite letting law take effect appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE

