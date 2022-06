Zoe Brooks has been making some noise for quite some time, but one of the top-ranked girls’ basketball players in New Jersey isn’t slowing down, not even for the summer. She is a name to watch as Brooks is a standout at Saint John Vianney High School (Holmdel, N.J.), one of the top programs in the nation. And Brooks is a major reason why her school is so dominant; she is a four-star recruit and the No. 33 player in the nation according to ESPN.com. At 5-foot-10, she projects as a guard at the college level. She’s been all-state for three straight...

