The Boston Celtics have managed to pull off this season what they weren’t able to under Danny Ainge in his last several years as the head of the franchise’s front office. The Celtics are about to make their first NBA Finals appearance in over a decade when they go up against the Golden State Warriors this Thursday in the 2022 NBA Finals. While Ainge is no longer pulling the strings for Boston from behind a desk, he’s still keeping a close eye on the moves his successor, Brad Stevens, has been making.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO