Mattresses & Flooring

PUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE OF ADOPTION PETITION PROBATE COURT OF ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA CASE NO. A2022-003 TO: SAMANTHA D. LANIER, THE BIOLOGICAL MOTHER OF N. S. G., WHOSE WHEREABOUTS ARE UNKNOWN AND NOTICE TO THE UNKNOWN FATHER OF N. S. G., WHOSE IDENTITY AND WHOSE WHEREABOUTS ARE UNKNOWN Take notice that a petition for adoption has been filed in said Court by the Petitioners named below for the Adoption of N.S.G, a minor, who was born to Samantha D. Lanier on December 18, 2015. Be advised that if you intend to contest this adoption you must file a written response with the attorney for the Petitioners named below and with the Clerk of the Probate Court located at 100 East Commerce Street, Wetumpka, Alabama 36092 as soon as possible but no later than (30) days from the last day this notice is published. Petitioners: RICKEY LOYD DENNIS and LEEANN BARROW DENNIS Attorney for Petitioners: Bradley A. Hawley 925 South Memorial Drive Prattville, Alabama 36067 Wetumpka Herald: Jun. 1, 8, 15 and 22, 2022 A2022-003.

