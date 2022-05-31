Mattresses & Flooring

PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF REETA ILENE PUGH, DECEASED CASE NO: 2022-177 NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE Letters of Administration over the Estate of REETA ILENE PUGH, deceased, having been granted to ED PARISH, JR. on May 26, 2022 by John Thornton, Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons and parties having claims against said estate are required, within the time allowed by law, to present the same to the Court or the same will be barred. ED PARISH, JR. ADMINISTRATOR OF THE ESTATE OF REETA ILENE PUGH, DECEASED Name and Address of Attorney for Administrator: ED PARISH, JR. THE PARISH LAW FIRM PO BOX 52 MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA 36101-0052 323 ADAMS AVE MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA 36104 334-263-0003 Wetumpka Herald: Jun. 1, 8 and 15, 2022 EST/PUGH, R.
