Prattville, AL

Mattresses & Flooring

Wetumpka Herald
 2 days ago

Wetumpka Herald

A2022-003

PUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE OF ADOPTION PETITION PROBATE COURT OF ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA CASE NO. A2022-003 TO: SAMANTHA D. LANIER, THE BIOLOGICAL MOTHER OF N. S. G., WHOSE WHEREABOUTS ARE UNKNOWN AND NOTICE TO THE UNKNOWN FATHER OF N. S. G., WHOSE IDENTITY AND WHOSE WHEREABOUTS ARE UNKNOWN Take notice that a petition for adoption has been filed in said Court by the Petitioners named below for the Adoption of N.S.G, a minor, who was born to Samantha D. Lanier on December 18, 2015. Be advised that if you intend to contest this adoption you must file a written response with the attorney for the Petitioners named below and with the Clerk of the Probate Court located at 100 East Commerce Street, Wetumpka, Alabama 36092 as soon as possible but no later than (30) days from the last day this notice is published. Petitioners: RICKEY LOYD DENNIS and LEEANN BARROW DENNIS Attorney for Petitioners: Bradley A. Hawley 925 South Memorial Drive Prattville, Alabama 36067 Wetumpka Herald: Jun. 1, 8, 15 and 22, 2022 A2022-003.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
Wetumpka Herald

BURTON'S FUNERAL HOME!

TUSKEGEE, AL
Wetumpka Herald

Probate Clerk, Probate Office

Tallapoosa County Commission is accepting applications for: Probate Clerk Probate Office Deadline is: June 8th, 2022 Please apply at: Tallapoosa County Commission Office Courthouse 125 N Broadnax St., Room 131 Dadeville, AL 36853 EOE.
DADEVILLE, AL
Wetumpka Herald

EST/PUGH, R.

PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF REETA ILENE PUGH, DECEASED CASE NO: 2022-177 NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE Letters of Administration over the Estate of REETA ILENE PUGH, deceased, having been granted to ED PARISH, JR. on May 26, 2022 by John Thornton, Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons and parties having claims against said estate are required, within the time allowed by law, to present the same to the Court or the same will be barred. ED PARISH, JR. ADMINISTRATOR OF THE ESTATE OF REETA ILENE PUGH, DECEASED Name and Address of Attorney for Administrator: ED PARISH, JR. THE PARISH LAW FIRM PO BOX 52 MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA 36101-0052 323 ADAMS AVE MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA 36104 334-263-0003 Wetumpka Herald: Jun. 1, 8 and 15, 2022 EST/PUGH, R.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL

