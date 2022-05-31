ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Ten Roundup: Top 25 Incoming Freshmen

By Jack Ankony
The 2022 freshman basketball class will be arriving to campuses around the Big Ten soon, so it's time to take a look at which schools are bringing in the top talent.

The 2022 college basketball recruiting class is nearly finalized, so let's take a look at which Big Ten schools are bringing in the top talent. Here are the top 25 recruits (per 247Sports) headed to the Big Ten.

1. CG Jalen-Hood Schifino (No. 22 overall) – Indiana

At 6-foot-5, Hood-Schifino has the size to play right away. A strong defender and passer that was the floor general of the GEICO National Champions, Hood-Schifino should be a starting candidate for Mike Woodson's squad.

2. PF Malik Reneau (No. 27 overall) – Indiana

Reneau will get to learn from two of the most experienced forwards in the Big Ten, Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson. He joins his high school teammate Jalen Hood-Schifino from Montverde to headline Indiana's top class in the Big Ten.

3. PG Skyy Clark (No. 30 overall) – Illinois

With the loss of Trent Frazier, Alfonso Plummer and Andre Curbelo, there are plenty of minutes up for grabs in the Illinois backcourt. The Big Ten's top three recruits all won the National Championship at Montverde Academy.

4. C Tarris Reed (No. 32 overall) – Michigan

Hunter Dickinson is back for his third year at Michigan, and big NBA Draft decisions from forwards Caleb Houstan and Moussa Diabate await.

5. SF Jett Howard (No. 38 overall) – Michigan

The son of Michigan head coach Juwan Howard, Jett could step into a starting role at 6-foot-7 even if Houstan and Diabate return.

6. SG Roddy Gayle Jr. (No. 41 overall) – Ohio State

Aside from Zed Key, Ohio State loses the vast majority of its rotation from last season, including first-team All-Big Ten player E.J. Liddell and Big Ten Freshman of the Year Malaki Branham.

7. PG Bruce Thornton (No. 42 overall) – Ohio State

Like Gayle Jr., Thornton will have an opportunity for minutes right away on the new-look Buckeyes. Ohio State added Oklahoma State's Isaac Likekele, West Virginia's Sean McNeil and Wright State's Tanner Holden through the transfer portal, each of whom have significant college basketball starting experience.

8. PF Ty Rodgers (No. 48 overall) – Illinois

Kofi Cockburn is headed to the NBA, leaving a 7-foot, 285-pound hole in the Illini frontcourt. Omar Payne and Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk transferred out, leaving Coleman Hawkins as the only returning forward on the Illinois roster.

9. PF Jaxon Kohler (No. 53 overall) – Michigan State

Marcus Bingham Jr. and Julius Marble have left East Lansing, leaving Malik Hall and Joey Hauser as front court returners. Kohler can stretch his game outside the paint, which could make him a valuable piece for Tom Izzo.

10. C Felix Okpara (No. 57 overall) – Ohio State

At 6-foot-11, Okpara is the tallest incoming freshman in the Big Ten. Zed Key will likely start at center for Ohio State, but the loss of E.J. Liddell and Kyle Young should give Okpara an opportunity to play right away.

11. SF Brice Sensabaugh (No. 60 overall) – Ohio State

Chris Holtmann lost a huge chunk of his rotation from last year, so it could take some time to hammer out a consistent rotation. But Holtmann has done well in the portal adding three immediate starters, as well as bringing in four top-60 recruits.

12. CG Jayden Epps (No. 67 overall) – Illinois

Like Skyy Clark above, Epps arrives in Champaign with an opportunity to play with the departure of Trent Frazier, Alfonso Plummer and Andre Curbelo in the backcourt.

13. PG Tre Holloman (No. 73 overall) – Michigan State

Returning guards Tyson Walker and AJ Hoggard will likely take up the majority of the minutes in the backcourt, but Holloman can benefit from a year learning from two of the better guards in the conference.

14. PG Dug McDaniel (No. 77 overall) – Michigan

Starting guards DeVante Jones and Eli Brooks are both gone, but Juwan Howard added transfer Jaelin Llewellyn, who has started 76 games for Princeton and averaged 15 points last season.

15. PF Kaleb Banks (No. 84 overall) – Indiana

With the return of Trayce Jackson-Davis, Race Thompson, Jordan Geronimo and Miller Kopp, plus incoming five-star recruit Malik Reneau, playing time for Banks in year one might be hard to find on a consistent basis.

16. SG Fletcher Loyer (No. 90 overall) – Purdue

Jaden Ivey, Eric Hunter Jr., Sasha Stefanovic and Isaiah Thompson are all gone from Purdue's backcourt, and Matt Painter hasn't added any guards through the transfer portal. Loyer is one of the best shooters in the class of 2022, winning multiple 3-point championships in high school.

17. SF Ramel Lloyd Jr. (No. 97 overall) – Nebraska

Nebraska's leading scorer Bryce McGowens entered the NBA Draft, so the Cornhuskers need all the help the can get after going 4-16 in the Big Ten last season.

18. C Kebba Njie (No. 104 overall) – Penn State

Penn State's double-double machine John Harrar has exhausted his college eligibility and recently worked out as a tight end for the Philadelphia Eagles. Penn State was small last year, so Njie, the 6-foot-8 La Lumiere product, adds much needed size as Penn State's second-highest ranked recruit of all time.

19. SG Sencire Harris (No. 106 overall) – Illinois

Illinois has done a good job replacing their backcourt with five-star guard Skyy Clark and two four-star guards Jayden Epps and Sencire Harris. Head coach Brad Underwood also added Texas Tech guard Terrance Shannon Jr. through the transfer portal, as well as 6-foot-9 Matthew Mayer, a transfer form Baylor who plays like a guard-forward hybrid. A lot of new pieces will need to gel, but the talent is there for the defending co-Big Ten champs.

20. PF Gregg Glenn (No. 115 overall) – Michigan

Glenn's playing time will depend on NBA Draft decisions from Moussa Diabate and Caleb Houstan. The Wolverines also return star big man Hunter Dickinson and bring in four-star center Tarris Reed.

21. SF Camden Heide (No. 125 overall) – Purdue

The Purdue front court is in great shape with the return of Mason Gillis, Zach Edey and Caleb Furst, plus the addition of Trey Kauffman-Renn a top-50 recruit who redshirted last season. But the backcourt is a different story. Ivey, Stefanovic, Hunter Jr. and Thompson are all gone, meaning Heide could possibly contribute in year one.

22. CG Jameel Brown (No. 134 overall) – Penn State

Penn State was led in scoring by Sam Sessoms, who is transferring to Coppin State and Jalen Pickett who is back for a fifth collegiate season. Brown is the sixth-highest ranked recruit in Penn State basketball history.

23. PG Dasonte Bowen (No. 136 overall) – Iowa

Point guard Jordan Bohannon is out of college eligibility and Joe Toussaint transferred to West Virginia, meaning Tony Perkins will likely run the point for Iowa next season.

24. SG Josh Dix (No. 152 overall) – Iowa

Keegan Murray is headed to the NBA, freeing up plenty of scoring opportunities. Patrick McCaffery is back, and Peyton Sandfort saw an increased role as the season went on.

25. PF Pharrel Payne (No. 161 overall) – Minnesota

Leading scorer Jamison Battle is back for the Golden Gophers, but center Eric Curry is gone. Minnesota appears to lack size and depth in the front court, which means Payne could compete form minutes right away.

  FORMER IU FORWARD JUWAN MORGAN ADVANCES TO NBA FINALS: The Boston Celtics defeated the Miami Heat in game seven of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday to advance to the NBA Finals. Former Indiana Hoosier forward Juwan Morgan signed a two-year deal with the Celtics in April, joining the Celtics on their run to the Finals.
  VICTOR OLADIPO MAKES IMPACT IN RETURN FROM INJURY: Former Indiana All-American Victor Oladipo played an important role for the Miami Heat, averaging over 24 minutes per game in the 2022 NBA Playoffs after missing the better part of three seasons with injuries. The Heat were eliminated in game seven of the Eastern Conference Finals versus the Boston Celtics.
  IU TO COMPETE IN 2023 EMPIRE CLASSIC: Indiana will play in the 2023 Empire Classic alongside UConn, Texas and Louisville. No. 1 Gonzaga defeated No. 2 UCLA in the 2021 Empire Classic, and the 2022 event will be held in Brooklyn, N.Y. on Nov. 21 and 22.

ESPN

Former NBA, Michigan State star Adreian Payne shot, killed

ORLANDO, Fla. --  Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in a shooting. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriffs Office said deputies responded to a shooting at 1:34 a.m. Monday when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

College Basketball Coach's Daughter Dead At 20

On Friday morning, the college basketball world received some devastating news when the daughter of a head coach passed away. Jayda Grant, the daughter of University of Dayton head coach Anthony Grant, passed away this week, according to a statement from the school. She was just 20 years old. "On...
DAYTON, OH
The Spun

No. 1 Player In Transfer Portal Announces His Commitment

On Thursday afternoon, the top player in the transfer portal announced where he'll continue his college basketball career. Malachi Smith, who starred for Chattanooga, is now headed to Gonzaga. After averaging over 20 points per game last season, Smith opened up on his decision to transfer. "I wanted to have...
SPOKANE, WA
FanBuzz

Hey, NCAA: It’s Unfair Oklahoma Softball Gets Home Field Advantage Every WCWS

I’ve got a bone to pick with the NCAA, and it lies in Oklahoma City. That’s where the Women’s College World Series is played every year in USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium, and quite frankly it simply isn’t fair. It isn’t fair that the Oklahoma Sooners — who, by the way have been one of the greatest teams of all time this year — get to waltz some 30 minutes up the road into what’s essentially become OU’s second softball stadium to play in front of a home crowd every year. They’ll do that once again this year when the tournament opens play on Thursday.
NORMAN, OK
