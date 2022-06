The St. Louis region’s industrial real estate market continues to rise to meet the demand for modern bulk and manufacturing spaces with record levels of construction. The annual report released by the St. Louis Regional Freightway reveals the southwestern Illinois and eastern Missouri region has nearly 8 million square feet (MSF) of modern bulk buildings under construction and is well positioned to meet the current and growing needs of distributors and developers.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO