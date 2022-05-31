ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martinez, GA

UPDATE: 10-year-old killed in Sarah Creek Ct. house fire

By J. Bryan Randall
wfxg.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARTINEZ, Ga. (WFXG) - UPDATE: FOX54 has learned from the sheriff's office that the ten-year-old, now identified as Nicolas Mai, has died. UPDATE: According to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, three children were inside the home on the...

www.wfxg.com

Comments / 0

Related
WRDW-TV

Deputies respond to motorcycle accident in Grovetown

COLUMBIA COUNTY. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle on William Few Parkway. The accident occurred in front of the Ashbrooke subdivision. Dispatch says the call came in at 9:21 p.m. on Thursday. Injuries were reported, but the severity could not be confirmed. Check...
GROVETOWN, GA
WRDW-TV

I-TEAM: Family files wrongful death suit against first responders

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Ten months after our I-TEAM exposed the critical failures of Augusta-Richmond County first responders and 13-months after the death of a Hephzibah woman, her family has filed a lawsuit. Gold Cross dispatcher: “What’s the address of your emergency?”. Nichoel Gaither: “Oh God. I can’t...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Deputies searching for missing Augusta man

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office seeks the public’s help in locating a missing Augusta man. The sheriff’s office reports 27-year-old Brandon Alexander Mathis was last seen leaving his residence on the 3600 block of Langdon Drive on Thursday at 8 a.m. Mathis is...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Road blocked after accident on Augusta Rd in Aiken County

AIKEN Co, SC (WJBF) – Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is working an accident on Augusta Rd. and Old Depot St. A traffic accident has caused a power pole to break and power lines are down in the road. Old Dominion is on the way to the scene. Please seek an alternate route if possible. Count […]
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia County, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Accidents
City
Martinez, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
County
Columbia County, GA
Martinez, GA
Crime & Safety
wfxg.com

Aiken County Coroner: Warrenville woman killed, suspect in critical condition

(AIKEN COUNTY, SC) - The Aiken County Coroner's Office says a Warrenville woman was killed Friday evening and says the suspect turned the gun on himself. The victim is identified as 34-year old Lacey Toole. Toole was found in the front yard of her home and a man identified as her boyfriend was found suffering from what the coroner believes is a self-inflicted gunshot. He is at Augusta University Medical Center in critical condition.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
Grice Connect

One Injured in Bulloch County House Fire

Bulloch County 911 dispatched Statesboro and Bulloch Fire Departments along with Bulloch County EMS and Bulloch County Sheriff’s deputies to a Bulloch house fire in the Wedgefield Subdivision at 10:45 am on Thursday, June 2, 2022. Wedgefield is located off of Old Harville Road within the five mile fire radius of Statesboro.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
WJBF

Drunk man hit by train in downtown Augusta

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Thursday, June 2, at 11:03 pm, Richmond County Deputies responded to 9th Street at Fenwick Street in reference to an accident involving an individual that had been struck by a train. Investigation revealed that a male subject was laying between the rails of the railroad tracks when he was struck by a slow […]
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Augusta man missing from Langdon Dr.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing man. Twenty-seven-year-old Brandon Alexander Mathis was last seen June 2 at around 8 a.m. on the 3600 block of Langdon Dr. Officials say he left his home on foot. His cell phone has been turned off and officials don't know what clothing he was wearing. He's described as being 5-feet-9-inches tall and 140 lbs.
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Aiken County Sheriff's Office responding to shooting

AIKEN COUNTY (WFXG)- The Aiken County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Pelzer St. in Warrenville Friday evening. Aiken County Deputies say the suspect shot the mother of his children before turning the gun on himself. The condition of the suspect and victim is unknown at this time.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Doctors Hospital#Accident#Wfxg#Fox54
wgac.com

Ten Year Old Dies in Martinez House Fire

Columbia County authorities have confirmed that a 10 year old boy died in a house fire on. Sarah Creek Court off Columbia Road in Martinez this afternoon. The fire broke out at the home just after 2:00 p.m. Fire destroyed one home and spread to another. Authorities say three children were in the home alone when the fire broke out. Firefighters were able to rescue two of the children. The third, Nicholas Mai, was rushed to the hospital where he died a short time later. No other information has been released yet.
MARTINEZ, GA
wgac.com

One Child Dead, One Injured in Columbia County Fire

A house fire Tuesday afternoon in Columbia County claimed the life of a 10 year old boy. Authorities say 10 year old Nicolas Mai died after being rushed to Doctor’s Hospital, shortly after the fire broke out at the home in the 200 block of Sarah Creek Court off Columbia Road.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Man struck by slow moving train near downtown Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A person was struck by a train late Thursday night near downtown Augusta. Deputies say at 11:03 p.m. Thursday night, they responded to 9th Street at Fenwick Street in reference to an accident involving an individual that had been struck by a train. Investigation revealed that...
AUGUSTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wfxg.com

Aiken County Coroner investigating murder-suicide

AIKEN, Sc (WFXG)- The Aiken County Coroner's Office is investigating a shooting incident that claimed the lives of an Aiken couple. The Sheriff's Office says they responded to a call of shots fired at 4:28 pm Thursday afternoon in the 3800 block of Summerhill Avenue. Once officers got on scene, they found 37-year-old Yoni Vargas and his wife, 33-year-old Rosa Salguero-Landaverde dead in their home from gunshot wounds.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
wfxg.com

$30,000 reward offered in Burke County missing person case

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - The Burke County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to solve a missing person case. Simon Powell has been missing for six years and the sheriff's office is still searching for him. Foul play is suspected in his disappearance. Now, Sheriff Alfonzo Williams is offering a $30,000 reward for information that leads to his recovery.
BURKE COUNTY, GA
walterborolive.com

Fatal crash occurs on I-95

A Florida woman was killed in a single-car crash on Interstate 95 near Walterboro on May 25 at the 55-mile marker. The female driver of a 2011 Acura MDX was driving northbound when the car left the roadway and struck two pine trees. The woman was trapped in the wreckage. An adult female passenger in the car was also injured. “A medical helicopter was requested. CARE Flight responded, and landed on I-95, just north of the accident,” said Barry McRoy, chief of Colleton County Fire-Rescue. The female driver was taken to Trident Medical Center, where she later died. The passenger was also taken to Trident Medical Center by ambulance. Her condition is not known. As a result of the accident, McRoy said traffic was backed up for several miles on I-95. The S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
WALTERBORO, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy