UPDATE: 10-year-old killed in Sarah Creek Ct. house fire

Columbia County authorities have confirmed that a 10 year old boy died in a house fire on. Sarah Creek Court off Columbia Road in Martinez this afternoon. The fire broke out at the home just after 2:00 p.m. Fire destroyed one home and spread to another. Authorities say three children were in the home alone when the fire broke out. Firefighters were able to rescue two of the children. The third, Nicholas Mai, was rushed to the hospital where he died a short time later. No other information has been released yet.

MARTINEZ, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO