June 1, 2022 — The City of Florence is now accepting applications for the 2022 Florence City Council Election. At the 2022 General Election on Nov. 8, the positions for mayor and two councilor positions will appear on the ballot. The filing period for interested candidates begins on June 1 and all filing requirements must be completed by 5 p.m. on Aug. 15.

FLORENCE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO