Abacus Dornoch Soft Shell Hybrid Jacket Review

I must admit, I didn’t know too much about Abacus until I tested a number of its garments at the back end of last year, but I was really impressed with the Dunes Hybrid and Yale Longsleeve shirt . Both have seen a lot of action over the winter period, and I was keen to try a few more garments heading into spring/summer 2022.

To recap, the brand was founded in 1991 by Sven-Olof Karlsson and Ingrid Lindgren-Wachtmeister, who quickly established the following mission: to do functional and smart clothing for the active golfer. It claims to make weather, wind, and other conditions insignificant so that you can focus on what really matters: your golf game. It’s good enough for Europe’s Ryder Cup team, so that tells you something about the quality.

How tall am I/what is my build?

Approximately 6ft 1in. Slim build.

What do I normally wear – does it come up big/small?

Medium for polo shirts, jackets and mid layers. The medium was a perfect fit.

How did it fit/feel/perform?

The full zip Abacus Dornoch Soft Shell Hybrid jacket isn’t going to turn many heads – it’s more of a functional piece. It offers a comfortable fit – loose without being too baggy, and it’s super stretchy. It does a very good job of keeping out the wind, and despite the thin material, it provides decent warmth. Abacus says the polyester soft shell is waterproof, and it did perform admirably when it showered. However, I'm yet to put it to the test in heavy rainfall over a sustained period of time. My guess is that it wouldn't be a go-to item in such weather.

(Image credit: Future)

Any extra details we noticed?

The jacket has reflective details as prints along the back and along the front zipper. These touches are definitely needed, not just to add a bit of style, but to let your fellow golfers know that you’re wearing something a little more high-end. Meanwhile, the elastic binding helps you to perfect your fit, and a wind flap behind the front zip also protects your chin.

The two roomy zipper-pockets are another big plus; they’re perfect for tees, a scorecard, and you can just about get away with carrying your mobile in there, too, without the material sagging.

(Image credit: Future)

Can you wear it off the course?

So far, I’ve worn this jacket more off the golf course than I have on it. It’s such a simple layer to pull on when it’s a touch cold in the mornings.

How does it come out of the wash/do you need to iron it?

As per label: wash separately; do not soak; hang dry immediately after wash; and do not iron on print.