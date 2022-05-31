ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, NC

Property rights stop (and start) at the property line

By Betsy Burdette
Tryon Daily Bulletin
 3 days ago

We live in a time when nearly all of us feel over-regulated by some ‘higher’ authority when it comes to what we can or cannot do on our land. Those of you who live in municipalities with zoning that mandates where you can build your workshop or how far your front...

Tryon Daily Bulletin

Polk County announces priority health issues for the next three years

Polk County has been working the last year to prioritize key health issues as part of the Community Health Assessment (CHA) process. Every three years counties across North Carolina pause their work to improve community health by taking a step back and reviewing the current data from their county, and how the data describes the county’s health. Counties then use this information to help assess how well they are doing and what actions need to be taken moving forward.
POLK COUNTY, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Mysterious, low-flying plane has Landrum residents curious

‘I saw it landing’: Airport has no record of plane. LANDRUM––On Tuesday afternoon, several Landrum residents reported seeing a large airplane flying only hundreds of feet above parts of Landrum. Witnesses say they saw the large white plane flying extremely low and turning toward town. Jason Turner,...
LANDRUM, SC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

RON WINGO

COLUMBUS — Ronald Alexander Wingo, age 76, passed away on 21 May 2022 after valiantly fighting HPV+ tonsil cancer for most of the last 5 years. Ron was born on 20 December 1945 in Spartanburg, SC. He lived in many places around the USA, settling in Lighthouse Point, FL for over 20 years, before becoming a resident of Columbus, NC in 1999.
COLUMBUS, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Black bear visits Campobello

Campobello resident Jason Turner shared a picture of a black bear that has appeared in his yard frequently since September. He says the bear is no threat to the community but wants people to be aware of its presence. As a lover of wildlife, he is happy to have a black bear regularly visit his area.
CAMPOBELLO, SC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Helen Joanne Blomeley

Mill Spring– Helen Joanne Wittschiebe Blomeley, 89, a long-time resident of Mill Spring, NC, passed away peacefully on May 18, 2022. Born in New York state on April 6, 1933, to Charles and Violet (Doll) Wittschiebe, she soon found herself the child of Seventh-day Adventist missionaries in China. During WWII, the family (now including younger sister Jeannine) was imprisoned in a Japanese internment camp near Manila for 3-½ years. They were eventually liberated by General Douglas McArthur during his campaign to retake the Philippines. After returning to the US, Helen attended Collegedale Academy in Tennessee, where she met her teenaged future husband, of whom she was NOT enamored at the time. She later graduated from Washington Missionary College with a BS in Nursing and then received a Master of Science in Nursing from Catholic University. In August of 1956, she married Charles P. Blomeley, who had pursued her single-mindedly for the better part of ten years, and she taught nursing for seven years at Catholic U while he attended college and medical school. In 1964, they welcomed a daughter (Heather). In 1966 Charles completed his internship and they welcomed a son (Kevin) and relocated to Columbus, NC, where he partnered with Dr. Roy Morgan in Family Practice. In 1969 they welcomed a second son (Geoff), and in 1974 they moved from Columbus to a 75-acre farm in Mill Spring, where she resided until her death. Helen worked at St. Luke’s Hospital for over 30 years in multiple roles, including surgical nursing and the emerging specialty of Infection Control (she was known as the “Bug Lady”), and was pivotal in the implementation of the Medicare Swing Bed Program there – a venture that many credit with the survival of the hospital in the 1980s and 90s – before retiring in 2008. She and her husband were passionate lifelong naturalists and pioneering wildlife rehabilitators in the region, well known for their extensive and constantly changing collection of critters.
MILL SPRING, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Warm welcome for the month of June

Trembled like a butterfly. June arrives in Saluda, a summer guest in white linen, lingering on a shaded park bench with a strawberry ice cream cone in hand. The drone of mowers rumble in the distance, puffy clouds rise up over blue. It’s the time of Queen Anne’s lace blooming,...
SALUDA, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Linda Eleanor Stoll

Tryon– Linda Eleanor Stoll age 77 of Tryon, NC passed away May 21, 2022. Born in Derry, New Hampshire to the late Nigel Campbell and Eleanor Keddy Campbell. Widow of the late Charles Stoll. She was a member of Spartanburg First Church of the Nazarene. Linda loved working in her yard and tending to her flowers.
TRYON, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Dr. Chester Collins

Landrum– Chester Cattell Collins, Jr. departed this world for his heavenly home May 24, 2022. His strong Christian faith assured him that eternally he would be in the light of our Lord’s love. His faith gave him peace even as he struggled with illness and pain for much of his life, beginning when Addison’s disease nearly ended his life at age 24. His wife, Elaine, did not expect to him to survive until their 2nd anniversary but they were just four days shy of celebrating 62 years of marriage.
LANDRUM, SC
