We live in a time when nearly all of us feel over-regulated by some ‘higher’ authority when it comes to what we can or cannot do on our land. Those of you who live in municipalities with zoning that mandates where you can build your workshop or how far your front porch has to be from the sidewalk know exactly what I’m talking about. Those of us who live in the country have more freedom, except when it comes to land uses that might cause environmental damage.

POLK COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO