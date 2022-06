The New York State Senate approved a controversial proof-of-work (PoW) mining ban bill that would prohibit any new Bitcoin (BTC) mining operations in the state. The PoW mining ban bill was first passed by the state assembly in April. It aims to prohibit any new mining operations in the state for the next two years. Now, the bill is headed for the governor’s office, which, once approved, would make New York the first state in the United States to place a moratorium on cryptocurrency mining.

