Workers at Cannabis Business Sickened after Overnight Pesticide Spraying

Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Paramedics Tuesday evaluated six workers at a legal cannabis operation in the South Los Angeles area who entered the business after it had been sprayed with a pesticide overnight, authorities said.

The incident was reported in the 300 block of West Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at about 8 a.m., said Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

"Six adult workers have been medically evaluated by LAFD after they experienced brief respiratory irritation upon entering a legal cannabis operation, which they were opening for daily business," Humphrey said.

"The site had reportedly been sprayed overnight with pesticide while closed," Humphrey said. "All six workers have declined further medical care or ambulance transportation."

An LAFD hazardous-materials team was sent to evaluate the site, Humphrey said.

"There is presently no off-site or escalating hazard," he added.