Classic Manhattan

Summer is *finally* almost here, and warm weather and sunny days have already arrived. Memorial Day (and the unofficial start of the season) is mere days away, and what better way to welcome the best time of year than with a refreshing seasonal cocktail? Whether you’re lounging poolside, enjoying a long meal or hosting a sunset party, make the most of these balmy days and nights by adding a lovely cocktail to the equation.
This is a dreamy lasagna NO-BAKE dessert! Quick and easy to make – come on…40 minutes to make is nothing in the world of lasagna! This quick chocolate lasagna recipe is quite a trend between young Italians. And I totally love the mix between traditional and fancy, just like this lasagna dessert! Enjoy!
Whipping up the protein-packed breakfast staple may seem simple, yet there are quite a few mistakes everyone makes when making omelets. Some of these have to do with your technique, such as getting your pan way too hot and overcooking the bottom of your omelet or using a pan that's too large, as per Bon Appetit. Other potential missteps involve the ingredients you choose to incorporate, like using milk or cream or adding way too much of the mix-ins — more is not necessarily better.
Purists across America have noted a variety of problems with the homegrown takes on Italian cooking they have experienced over the years. According to Spoon University, anyone familiar with traditional Italian cooking techniques might hate it when chefs spray down food with cooking spray, break spaghetti into smaller pieces before cooking, fry bologna, or drink coffee overloaded with milk.
Italian cookbook author Marcella Hazan, who immigrated to New York in the 1950s, is credited with introducing a broad swath of English-speaking audiences to traditional Italian cuisine. Her most famous recipe, the one people likely bring up the most in conjunction with her name, is also one of her simplest: her butter-packed tomato sauce.
This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. Inspired by Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe in Disneyland, these raspberry rose Mickey macarons are a beautiful and delicious dessert. A light and airy shell paired with a creamy, raspberry mousse filling makes them absolutely irresistible. Here’s how to recreate this beloved treat in your own kitchen!
Few dishes are as delicious, filling, and comforting as a big bowl of pasta carbonara. Of all the noodle dishes from Italy, carbonara holds a special place among the classics, right up there with spaghetti and meatballs. There are many origin stories out there, but carbonara appears to have originated...
This wonderful street food bread is hugely popular in its native Ragusa and combines rustic simplicity with incredibly delicious indulgence. The mountainside community of Ragusa, with white stone cube buildings which would not be out of place in North Africa, is home to a famous bakery called Giummarra, renowned for producing the best scaccia in all the land. I chatted to the baker there on a visit and he told me that apparently the scaccia is a distant relation to the Tunisian brik – albeit baked rather than deep fried. My homemade version is a result of many trials and errors, but I’m happy to say that I think it’s on a par with Giummarra’s.
Preheat grill to high (450°F to 500°F). Place bell peppers and eggplant on oiled grates, and grill, uncovered, turning occasionally, until blackened and charred all over, 15 to 20 minutes for peppers and 25 to 30 minutes for eggplant. Immediately transfer grilled peppers and eggplant to a large heatproof bowl, and cover tightly with plastic wrap. Let stand 15 minutes.
8 oz. pasta of choice (I used penne) Preheat the oven to 425°F. Add tomatoes to a baking sheet and roast for 20 minutes or until blistered and juicy. While the tomatoes are roasting, prepare the pasta sauce. Add all ingredients to a high-speed blender and blend on high until creamy.
Let me tell you a secret – I don’t like baking – and I am avoiding it anytime I can (as you may already notice from my previous recipes)! But I love pies…no-bake pies, to be precise – especially creamy like this chocolate banana peanut butter pie! Silky, smooth, creamy – delicious! Totally my jam! Here is the recipe:
2 ¼ teaspoons instant dry yeast, preferably Lesaffre Saf-Instant Yeast. 3 (15-ounce|425-gram) cans corn kernels, preferably Libby’s. Make the pizza dough: Combine the flour, sugar, salt, oil, yeast, and 1.9 cups|445 grams cold water in a stand mixer fitted with the dough hook. Knead on low for 8 minutes, then portion the dough into 3 (400-gram) balls.
These Italian Limoncello cheesecake bars are so rich, creamy, and refreshing! They are one of the best spring-summer desserts that I have ever tried. This is a very delicious dessert that you can find in many modern restaurants and pasticerias across Italy. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 1/2 cup powdered...
Transfer dough to a lightly floured work surface, and knead until smooth, 5 to 7 minutes. Divide the dough evenly into 4 balls, rolling and stretching each into 3/4-inch thick ropes that are about 8- to 9-inches long. Connect both ends, pinching and sealing to form a bagel. Brush with egg white, and sprinkle with bagel seasoning.
Often overlooked, bow-tie pasta (also known as farfalle) is one of the most comforting shapes — especially when it is smothered in creamy tomato sauce. This is a recipe that’s fast to put together, making it the perfect weeknight crowd-pleaser. There are several ways to make pasta creamy...
If you ask FoodTok, summer 2021 was all about whipped lemonade. But this year’s drink is way easier to make, and you probably have all the ingredients you need in your kitchen right now. Meet jam seltzer, a refreshing, two-ingredient sipper that has endless variations. (It makes a stellar cocktail base to boot.) Read on to learn how to make TikTok jam seltzer at home—it’s as easy to prepare as it sounds.
Comments / 0