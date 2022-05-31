Classic Manhattan

Whipping up the protein-packed breakfast staple may seem simple, yet there are quite a few mistakes everyone makes when making omelets. Some of these have to do with your technique, such as getting your pan way too hot and overcooking the bottom of your omelet or using a pan that's too large, as per Bon Appetit. Other potential missteps involve the ingredients you choose to incorporate, like using milk or cream or adding way too much of the mix-ins — more is not necessarily better.

