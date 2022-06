The South Texas Chile Co. is on a dual-track mission that sets it apart from other Rio Grande Valley nurseries. The first goal is to grow all the chiles, “from jalapeno to the wild chiles like chile de monte,” as the nursery’s website states. The Raymondville nursery does offer more standard plant choices such as cucumbers and beans, but it has set out to be the chile specialty nursery of the Valley. South Texas Chile appears to be getting there with the many varieties it offers.

RAYMONDVILLE, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO