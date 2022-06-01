ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

2 Lawsuits Filed Against Convicted Ex-MPD Officer Derek Chauvin, Alleging Excessive Force In 2017

By WCCO-TV Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 2 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two federal lawsuits have been filed against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, accusing him of using excessive force in 2017.

Chauvin is currently serving a prison sentence of over 20 years for murdering George Floyd during an arrest in May 2020.

Now, two lawsuits, which were filed Tuesday, allege that Chauvin used excessive force three years before Floyd’s murder, including on one person who was 14 years old at the time. Seven additional MPD officers and the City of Minneapolis are also named in the lawsuit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nv1mz_0fvxobhd00

(credit: Minnesota Department of Corrections)

Both lawsuits say Chauvin “actively sought to prey on complaint Black arrestees,” including Floyd and the plaintiffs, identified in court documents as John Pope and Zoya Code.

According to the lawsuit, similar to Floyd’s fatal arrest, Chauvin used his knee to restrain Pope and Code during their arrests, along with other excessive force.

COURT DOCUMENTS:
John Pope Lawsuit
Zoya Code Lawsuit

Pope, who was 14 at the time of his arrest, said Chauvin struck him several times with a flashlight before restraining him. Chauvin then held Pope down in the prone position for 15 minutes, the lawsuit said.

“It took George Floyd dying for somebody to look into it,” Pope said at a press conference Tuesday. “You look at a police department to protect you but they did the complete opposite.”

In Code’s arrest, the lawsuit alleges that Chauvin used his knee on her neck, and remained there for 4 minutes and 41 seconds. Another officer at the scene failed to intervene and the incident was captured on police body cameras, the lawsuit said.

“It was the same officer. This can’t be happening,” Code said. “We have a long road ahead, this is just a starting point.”

The lawsuit further alleges that two sergeants with MPD later approved Chauvin’s use of force in these two incidents. Pope and Code’s lawyers argue that, as a result, Chauvin was able to continue his unchecked use of excessive force when he encountered Floyd in 2020.

“We called it torture, we called it subjugation, and we meant it,” said Attorney Bob Bennett, who is representing both plaintiffs. “Had be been terminated in 2017, I guess George would be alive and the city would not have burned.”

The lawsuits are seeking monetary damages for the injuries suffered by Pope and Code “as a result of the gratuitous use of excessive force” by Chauvin.

Pope, Code and their lawyers held a press conference Tuesday afternoon to discuss the lawsuit and Chauvin’s “racist policing and unchecked use of excessive force.” At the press conference, images of body cameras were shared, showing Code’s arrest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EThCF_0fvxobhd00

Body camera image shows Chauvin with his knee on Code’s neck. (credit: MPD)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15F686_0fvxobhd00

(credit: MPD)

Code’s arrest occurred on June 25, 2017 and Pope’s arrest occurred on Sept. 5, 2017.

Interim City Attorney Peter Ginder released this statement about the lawsuits: “The incidents involving John Pope and Zoya Code are disturbing. We intend to move forward in negotiations with the Plaintiffs on these two matters and hope we can reach a reasonable settlement. If a settlement cannot be reached on one or both lawsuits, the disputes will have to be resolved through the normal course of litigation.”

Selwyn Jones, George Floyd’s uncle, says he understands the trauma.

“With all the evidence that they’ve got against Chauvin, I reckon they might as well just set a court date … and ask them how much they want,” Jones said.

The City of Minneapolis settled with Floyd’s family for $27 million.

Three of the seven other officers named in the lawsuits still work for MPD.

Mayor Jacob Frey told WCCO that he directed Interim Chief Amelia Huffman to reopen the investigation into Pope’s case. He says an investigation into Code’s is ongoing.

In late April, Chauvin appealed his state conviction for murder in the killing of Floyd, arguing that jurors were intimidated by protests and prejudiced by pretrial publicity.

Floyd died on May 25, 2020, after Chauvin pinned the Black man to the ground with his knee on his neck for 9 minutes, 29 seconds. Floyd had been accused of passing a counterfeit $20 bill at a convenience store. Two other fired officers face state trial this summer after being convicted in federal court earlier this year of violating Floyd’s civil rights. Thomas Lane pleaded guilty in his state trial earlier this month.

Comments / 2

Related
UPI News

Minneapolis residents sue ex-cop Derek Chauvin for excessive use of force

June 1 (UPI) -- Two Black Minneapolis residents have filed separate lawsuits against Derek Chauvin, a White former city police officer jailed for killing George Floyd, on accusations that he used excessive force against them. The complaints were filed Tuesday in the U.S. District Court of the District of Minnesota...
WDBO

New federal lawsuits target ex-cop who killed George Floyd

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — Two Minnesotans filed federal civil rights lawsuits Tuesday against the city of Minneapolis and Derek Chauvin, alleging they were traumatized when the former police officer used his "signature move" of kneeling on their necks — the same way that he killed George Floyd.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Prosecutors Fight Back Against Efforts To Move Trial Of Ex-Officers Accused In George Floyd’s Murder

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Prosecutors are fighting back against efforts to move the trial of two former Minneapolis officers accused in George Floyd’s murder out of the city. The state trial for Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng is scheduled to begin in less than two weeks. Both are charged with aiding and abetting Floyd’s murder. Prosecutors argue there is no place the trial could be moved to where potential jurors had not heard about the case. Jury selection begins here in Hennepin County Court on June 13. This would be the third trial in the George Floyd case. Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Attorneys for ex-MPD officers ask judge to delay trial or change location

Attorneys for former Minneapolis police officers Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng have asked a judge to delay their upcoming state trial or move it out of Hennepin County. In documents recently filed in Hennepin County Court, Thao's attorney Robert Paule cited "overwhelming pretrial publicity" that would "violate Mr. Thao’s state and federal constitutional rights to a jury trial with a fair and impartial jury" as the reason for a venue change.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
bulletin-news.com

St. Paul Man Sentenced to 13 Years in Prison for Drug Trafficking and Gun Violations

For methamphetamine trafficking and weapons crimes, a St. Paul man was sentenced last week to 13 years in federal prison and five years of supervised release. According to the US District Attorney’s office, Chue Xiong, 39, of Brooklyn Center, and co-defendant Matthew Hines, 37, of Brooklyn Center, coordinated and facilitated the distribution of methamphetamine and collected the proceeds to send back to their supplier as part of a drug trafficking conspiracy.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

‘Please Put The Cuffs On Me’: Cody Kolstad Charged With Murder For Allegedly Shooting Housemate

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A southern Minnesota man is facing murder charges after he allegedly told investigators on Tuesday that he shot his housemate in the head. Cody Kolstad, 32, of Morristown, is charged with one count of second-degree murder in the death of 41-year-old Brian Daniel Stoeckel, court documents filed in Rice County show. Kolstad is currently being held in the Rice County Jail; a bail hearing is slated for Thursday morning. According to a criminal complaint, Klostad called 911 around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday and told dispatchers that a man was dead and to “come look.” He urged the...
RICE COUNTY, MN
1520 The Ticket

Crowd Closed in on Brooklyn Park Officers During High-Risk Stop

Brooklyn Park, MN (KROC-AM News) - Police Officers in a Minneapolis suburb found themselves in a tense and dangerous situation on Monday. A statement issued by the Brooklyn Park Police Department says the officers were investigating a weapons complaint when they learned that two people "were in a car with a number of guns and the intention of shooting someone." After locating the vehicle, the officers performed a "high-risk traffic stop" and ended up having to use a Taser on the uncooperative driver before taking both occupants into custody.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Person
Selwyn Jones
Person
Jacob Frey
CBS Minnesota

Buffalo Clinic Shooting Trial: Gregory Ulrich Found Guilty Of All Charges

BUFFALO, Minn. (WCCO) — A jury deliberated for six hours Thursday before finding Gregory Ulrich guilty of all 11 counts against him — including murder, attempted murder and setting off explosives — for last year’s deadly attack at the Allina Crossroads Clinic in Buffalo, which left one woman dead and four others seriously injured. After the verdict was read, Wright County Prosecutor Brian Lutes, with clinic staff behind him, said the trial was easy because there was overwhelming evidence in their favor, but difficult when you consider the emotional toll Ulrich’s actions caused on the victims and Buffalo community. “You can’t...
BUFFALO, MN
CBS Minnesota

‘Known Suspect’ Shoots At Mother, Children In Brooklyn Park; None Hit

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — Brooklyn Park police say a “known suspect” shot at a mother and her children while they tried to flee from him in a vehicle. Officers responded to Highway 610 and Noble Avenue North around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday. They learned someone in one vehicle had fired at another, and the second vehicle had its tires shot out. The woman and her children were being followed by the “known suspect,” police said, and he shot at their vehicle multiple times. No one was hit. Police said this was not a random incident, and the shooting is being investigated. Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Bring Me The News

Charges: Man fatally shot his housemate in the head

A man has been charged with fatally shooting his housemate in the head at their home in Morristown, Minnesota. The Rice County Sheriff's Office identified the victim of the early Tuesday morning shooting as 41-year-old Brian Daniel Stoeckel. The suspect, 32-year-old Cody Vernon Kolstad, has been charged with second-degree murder.
MORRISTOWN, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Mpd#Minneapolis Police#Excessive Force#Wcco#Zoya Code Lawsuit
CBS Minnesota

Body Found In Burning Vehicle In Waite Park

WAITE PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — Police in central Minnesota are investigating after a body was found inside a burning vehicle early Monday. The Waite Park Police Department said officers and firefighters responded to a car fire just before 1 a.m. on the 1500 block of County Road 6. They found a vehicle “fully engulfed in flames.” Once the fire department put the flames out, a body was found in the car. Police said the car and body were so badly damaged that neither was initially identifiable. Police have since identified the victim, though their identity has not been released publicly. Waite Park police, the State Fire Marshal and the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating.
WAITE PARK, MN
KIMT

Mankato man ruled not competent to stand trial for father's murder

MANKATO, Minn. – A son accused of killing his father has been found not competent to stand trial. Travis Ryan Earle, 24 of Mankato, was arrested on April 27 and charged with second-degree murder. The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says Travis Earle stabbed Steven Lynn Earle, 59, and the father died during surgery to repair his wounds.
MANKATO, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS Minnesota

Boy Persuades Car Thief To Let Him, His Young Brothers Out Of Minivan In Minneapolis

Originally published May 29. Updated with information on suspect’s arrest. MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say an 11-year-old boy convinced a car thief to let him and his four young brothers out of their minivan after it was stolen in Minneapolis Sunday afternoon. The children’s parents “stepped away from their running vehicle,” according to police, on East Lake Street near 12th Avenue South, leaving five boys between the ages of 1 and 11 alone inside. It’s not clear how long the parents were gone, but just before 3 p.m., an unknown man got into the driver’s seat and drove off with the boys in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Woman Shot After Fight In North Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say a woman was shot after a fight in north Minneapolis Tuesday evening. According to the Minneapolis Police Department, the shooting was reported around 7:40 p.m. on the 3800 block of Sheridan Avenue North. Police were told two people were fighting, then gunfire rang out and a woman screamed she had been shot. The woman later showed up at North Memorial Health Hospital with a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening. Police are investigating.
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
61K+
Followers
21K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy