Police nab suspect accused of targeting young women by disabling their cars

MILFORD, Mass. — In custody and in handcuffs, Alexander Yee, 39 years old, is brought to back to face charges in Milford. The Winchendon resident accused of tampering with women’s cars in several towns.

“He is the person of interest. He is the person who’s been disabling cars in other jurisdictions too,” said Deputy Chief John Sanchioni, of the Milford Police Department.

So far, he’s facing charges in Bellingham and Milford.

“We had a warrant for his arrest for malicious destruction of property for vandalizing a vehicle in Milford back on the 21st,” said Deputy Chief Sanchioni.

And police say he confessed to the crimes: flattening a woman’s tires and pouring juice into her gas tank.

“We spoke over the phone and made a full confession over the phone. He confessed to pouring a foreign substance, which was juice, inside of the gas tank,” said Officer Patrick Crosson, of the Milford Police Department.

Several towns posted warnings to young women on social media after a several similar reports. And it’s hard to believe why he did it, but here’s what he told police:

“His reasoning behind this is he enjoys seeing people disabled,” said Deputy Chief Sanchioni.

Police also say he’s done this before.

“He’s been charged with doing this in other jurisdictions, too, in I believe the Northampton area,” said Deputy Chief Sanchioni.

That’s why he’s wearing a GPS bracelet, and that’s how police pinpointed his location May 21. Surveillance video from this Target also helped police ID him.

“I know this is very disturbing,though. It’s kind of disturbing behavior,” said Deputy Chief Sanchioni.

Police in five MetroWest towns are looking into similar accusations, and Milford Police say Yee could face more charges. He’s set to be arraigned in Milford District Court on Wednesday morning.

