Meet the Toledo area's 2022 Division II girls track and field state qualifiers

The Ohio Division II state track and field championships will take place Friday and Saturday at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus.

Here is a look at the local girls competitors.

INDIVIDUALS

Nyla King, Central Catholic

100 dash

■ Seed: 4th

■ Regional finish: 1st (season-best 12.39)

Taylor Scribner, Central Catholic

100 dash

■ Seed: 9th

■ Regional finish: 4th (12.64)

■ Season best: 12.53

Rylee McKitrick, Oak Harbor

100 dash

■ Seed: 10th

■ Regional finish: 5th (12.64)

■ Season best: 12.61

Kate Thormeier, Bryan

1,600 run

■ Seed: 15th

■ Regional finish: 4th (season-best 5:13.11)

Mary Ellis, Central Catholic

400 dash

■ Seed: 7th

■ Regional finish: 3rd (57.65)

■ Season best: 57.57

Amelia Mizelle, Oak Harbor

300 hurdles

■ Seed: 11th seed

■ Regional finish: 3rd (season-best 46.06)

Aquilina Cordic, Bryan

300 hurdles

■ Seed: 14th

■ Regional finish: 3rd (46.17)

■ Season best: 45.42

Jayla Watson, Central Catholic

300 hurdles

■ Seed: 15th

■ Regional finish: 4th (season-best 46.20)

Clare Logan, Rossford

200 dash

■ Seed: 7th

■ Regional finish: 2nd (season-best 25.77)

High jump

■ Seed: 2nd

■ Regional finish: 2nd (season-best 5-6)

Long jump

■ Seed: 2nd

■ Regional finish: 2nd (17-11¼)

■ Season best: 18-8¼

Grace Rhoades, Wauseon

3,200 run

■ Seed: 11th

■ Regional finish: 5th (season-best 11:28.06)

Izzy Granger, Liberty-Benton

Discus

■ Seed: 2nd

■ Regional finish: 2nd (148-0)

Olivia Newsome, Eastwood

Discus

■ Seed: 9th

■ Regional finish: 5th (season-best 125-7)

Karis Willow, Liberty-Benton

High jump

■ Seed: 1st

■ Regional finish: 1st (season-best 5-6)

Ava Kiefer, Eastwood

Shot put

■ Seed: 11th

■ Regional finish: 6th (38-1½)

■ Season best: 38-6½

Trista Eitniear, Swanton

Shot put

■ Seed: 17th

■ Regional finish: 3rd (36-9¾)

■ Season best: 38-6¼

Lexi Alspaugh, Bryan

Shot put

■ Seed: 18th

■ Regional finish: 4th (35-10)

■ Season best: 37-10

Julia Sabo, Eastwood

Pole vault

■ Seed: 13th

■ Regional finish: 4th (season-best 11-0)

RELAYS

Liberty-Benton 3,200

■ Runners: Riley Irwin, Emma Garmatter, Kylie Recker, Madi Gaerke

■ Seed: 17th

■ Regional finish: 4th (9:53.10)

Central Catholic 800

■ Runners: Tianna Davis, Taylor Scribner, Mary Ellis, Nyla King

■ Seed: 1st

■ Regional finish: 1st (1:42.06)

Lake 800

■ Runners: Ava Ayers, Adeana Cowell, Olivia Hayward, Brianna Braatz

■ Seed: 16th

■ Regional finish: 4th (1:47.04)

Central Catholic 400

■ Runners: Tianna Davis, Taylor Scribner, Jara Johnson, Nyla King

■ Seed: 1st

■ Regional finish: 1st (48.29)

Port Clinton 400

■ Runners: Gracie Rohrer, Rebekah Nehls, Jade Mitchell, Alexis Shelton

■ Seed: 4th

■ Regional finish: 3rd (49.39)

Oak Harbor 400

■ Runners: Effie Schulte, Rylee McKitrick, Ally Garner, Amelia Mizelle

■ Seed: 8th

■ Regional finish: 5th (50.11)

Evergreen 400

■ Runners: Brianna Sintobin, Deanna Huffman, Brooklynn Spradlin, Andrea Van Wert

■ Seed: 11th

■ Regional finish: 2nd (50.74)

Central Catholic 1,600

■ Runners: Jayla Watson, Tianna Davis, Brooklyn Vaughn, Mary Ellis

■ Seed: 5th

■ Regional finish: 2nd (4:00.81)