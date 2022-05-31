ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NY lawmakers rush to address guns, abortion rights, in last days of session

By Rebecca C. Lewis
cityandstateny.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlways expect the unexpected in Albany, even a black bear hanging out in a tree near the Capitol as leaders finalize negotiations over end-of-year legislation. State lawmakers have returned to Albany for the final three scheduled days of this year’s legislative session. As per tradition, that time will be filled with...

