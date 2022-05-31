NY lawmakers rush to address guns, abortion rights, in last days of session

Proud leftist and New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams is running for governor in the Democratic primary with just about $131,000 on hand, according to the most recent fundraising numbers. That’s measly compared to incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul, who has $18.6 million in her campaign account. And Moderate Rep. Tom Suozzi has $2.73 million on hand. The New York Times recently reported that Williams and his wife India Sneed have decided he will stay in the race despite Sneed’s battle with cervical cancer and the recent premature birth of their daughter. But Williams has beat the odds before. In 2018, he ran a closer than expected campaign for lieutenant governor against Hochul – coming within 7 points of beating her and cementing his status as a statewide progressive rising star. We caught up with Williams to talk about his chances, the state of the race and how he views the Democratic Party. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO