Want free Cedar Point tickets?

Sandusky, OH

By Laura Morrison
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — In an effort to entice more people to donate blood in the upcoming months, the Red Cross is offering up free Cedar Point tickets.

Cedar Point is open for the season

“Blood and platelet donations tend to decline during the summer months when donors are busy with vacations and outdoor fun,” the Red Cross said in a statement.

Those who participate in select blood drives across the northern part of the state are eligible for one free ticket, which is only good for the 2022 season. The blood drives run through Aug. 4, and include Northeast Ohio locations.

Find the nearest blood drive location near you using the Cedarpoint sponsor code on the Red Cross website or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cedar Point#Blood Donors#Blood Donations#Donate Blood#The Red Cross#Cedarpoint#Fox 8 Cleveland
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
