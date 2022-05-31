2022 Prairie Paws Passport

One thing you can do to show your support for Uvalde is to sign a poster for that community. Until the end of the week, you can stop by DFW National Funeral Home, 6428 Brentwood Stair Rd., Fort Worth. Uvalde.
Car enthusiast Miguel Argueta grew up around lowriders. He’s had six of his own since he became serious about his hobby. “We do this just for fun. It’s more like a hobby — an expensive hobby,” Argueta said. “I’ve been in lowriders since I was a kid.”
The post-pandemic retail comeback continues at Southlake Town Square, with a slew of new openings happening through the end of 2022. These include not just stores but those all-important, modern "brand experiences," where shoppers "are invited to connect in person with their favorite brands, products and experiences," according to a release. They include a couple of restaurants making local debuts, too.
Here's some welcome news for Dallasites in search of a beach house that won't break the bank: A new report from Realtor.com says a popular Texas coastal town is among the most affordable in the country. Rockport, Texas, a coastal community about a six-hour drive from Dallas, lands at No....
Have you ever visited Limestone Quarry Park in Frisco? DFW travel TikToker MyCurlyAdventures previously posted a video urging viewers to “hike to this waterfall near Dallas,” stating in the caption that this waterfall at Limestone Quarry Park is some of the clearest in the area for swimming. @mycurlyadventures.
A middle school in Fort Worth wanted to do something good for its community, and after three years of planning and organizing, the project called Northside Eats is ready to go. Northside Eats is a food pantry in the basement of Kirkpatrick Middle School. The school partnered with Tarrant Area...
An inside and personal delivery service is headed your way -Kendel Media/Pexels. Grocery shopping competition is revving up in the Dallas/Fort Worth area. Before H-E-B opens in Frisco and Plano, Walmart plans to roll-out its InHome delivery service to Dallas/Fort Worth residents. The new H-E-B stores will open in the fall. Walmart brings its InHome service to the area this summer.
RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A Richardson couple is turning their sadness and anger over recent mass shootings into art. They're using their front yard to honor those who lost their lives in both Uvalde and Buffalo and are hoping their installation ultimately inspires conversation and change."I wanted to create a nuance way to create a conversation and so for me, what that looked like was to create something that would cause that discussion," Brandon O'Neill said. O'Neill and his wife, Heather, purchased 21 backpacks and 10 shopping bags to represent the victims in both the Uvalde and Buffalo tragedies. They placed...
Just before 2 p.m. on Monday, May 30, local firefighters were dispatched to a fire on County Road 397, northeast of Desdemona in Erath County where a fire was reported on the Windmill Farm in the area. Upon arrival, volunteers from the Lingleville VFD reported the fire was near CR...
DUNCANVILLE, Texas — Like so many small businesses crippled by COVID-19, The Tamale Company was forced to pivot during the pandemic if they wanted to keep making money. The company, which was launched in 2008, started selling small batches of tamales at local markets and catering small events. After a few years, the team started doing large weddings and corporate events.
Condo life has its benefits as well as its drawbacks, and one of the biggest realities is that there is no one type of condo. You have brand new units that have all their own individual systems like HVAC, water heater, roof, or even foundations; units that share some or all of those systems; or units that were once apartments that have been converted. Some condos have certain aspects that are maintained by an HOA or overall property owner. The first thing to know if you plan to purchase a condo is the specific ownership rights of your particular property and its systems.
DENTON, Texas — Your friendly neighborhood Denton Spiderman is on a mission: a mission to help as many children as possible in Uvalde, Texas when he visits in June. "God put this in my life to give it," said Jeremy Sons. During the COVID-19 pandemic, personal trainer Sons and...
Built in 1886 to host the annual Texas State Fair, Fair Park has a long history as a vast and diverse public space and events venue. The site briefly served as a U.S. Army camp during World War I before becoming home to the Cotton Bowl stadium in 1926, hosting the eponymous annual college football game. It was also, for a time, home to the Dallas Cowboys professional football team.
Built in 2020, this $10.5 million gated estate is situated on 15 enviable acres in the heart of Southlake. Thanks to a landscape design in the seven figures, this property boasts a unique and natural aesthetic including its own pond. Enjoy the expansive views from the outdoor living area fit for any spontaneous pool party or professionally-catered event. A gourmet kitchen with granite and quartz countertops, a coffee and wine bar and a butler’s pantry make the 5,000-square-foot interior shine.
Dallas' Knox District is getting a boutique market with a dedicated following: Berkley's Market, the neighborhood grocery concept founded by entrepreneur Zac Porter, will open a location just off the Katy Trail at 3300 Knox St., in the former Into the Garden space near the corner of Knox and Travis.
Construction is well underway on the EpicCentral development just west of SH 161 between Arkansas Lane and Warrior Trail. The development will include hotels, a convention center, restaurants and an outdoor open space with a covered stage for events, concerts and programs along with interactive technology for entertainment. At night, visitors will be able to enjoy a light show in the adjacent lake. One EpicCentral restaurant is already open—Chicken N Pickle. Hotel and restaurant estimated opening dates are as follows:
Travelers making their way through Dallas-Fort Worth Airport's Terminal C on Wednesday will be greeted by the sight of a newly opened stretch of gates with modern touches. The outer shell of the large addition was built off-site and delivered via heavy tractor transports in September 2021, according to The Dallas Morning News' Kyle Arnold. The space features raised 16-foot ceilings, arching wooden furniture and fabricated trees dotted with lights. Windows at the gates will be dimmable on hot days with sustained direct sunshine—part of an effort to add comfort to the heavily trafficked terminal, according to DFW Airport Infrastructure and Development EVP Khaled Naja.
DALLAS — Record-setting May. May 2022 officially recorded 20 days of 90-plus degree high temperatures. This is the most on record for any May. The longest consecutive streak of 90-degree days was an impressive 79 days between June 10 to August 27, 1980. May 2022 tied for 5th warmest...
Comments / 0