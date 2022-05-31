2022 Prairie Paws Passport

Condo life has its benefits as well as its drawbacks, and one of the biggest realities is that there is no one type of condo. You have brand new units that have all their own individual systems like HVAC, water heater, roof, or even foundations; units that share some or all of those systems; or units that were once apartments that have been converted. Some condos have certain aspects that are maintained by an HOA or overall property owner. The first thing to know if you plan to purchase a condo is the specific ownership rights of your particular property and its systems.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO