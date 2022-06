Families participating in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) can now purchase more sizes and types of Gerber formula thanks to efforts by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services to support families during the ongoing infant formula shortage. North Carolina contracts with Gerber to provide WIC recipients standard types of infant formula, and the sizes and types of formula available to purchase were previously more limited for WIC-participating families.

HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO