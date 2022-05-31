Lorraine Hotel revamp, St. Vincent garage demolition to be heard by plan commission

Plans are in the works to revive the vacant Lorraine Hotel in downtown Toledo, according to the latest city plan commission report.

The proposal would turn the property, located at 1117 Jefferson Ave., back into a functioning hotel.

According to the report, the plans for redevelopment would include 105 guest rooms, a first-floor café, a rooftop lounge, and a lower-level “speakeasy.”

Located in Toledo’s UpTown district, the hotel is also supported by the UpTown master plan established in 2019, which calls it one of several buildings that “contribute to the unique and historical and cultural heritage of UpTown.”

The property was built in 1925 and was most recently active in 2019 and was housing tenants. In 2020, the owners of the building through Sierra Real Estate LLC were handed down multi-year prison sentences for running a $3.9 million fraudulent real estate investment scheme.

The owner is listed as 1117 Jefferson LLC out of Canton. Records from the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office show the LLC as being founded in January, 2021. The plan commission report does not provide a name for anyone affiliated with the LLC.

The official request listed in the plan commission report is a zoning change from limited industrial to downtown commercial, and also states that the current building “conforms to the description and character of the requested zoning district.”

The plan commission staff has recommended approval of the zone change.

Separately in the report is a request to review plans to demolish the parking garage and build a new parking lot at Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center, at 2213 Cherry St. Plan commission staff cites structural concerns with the garage, deeming it “unsafe for use for several months.”

Matt Sapara, vice president of business development and advocacy for Mercy Health, said that the project is just one piece of a larger effort to remove blight and help revitalize the area around the hospital.

“It’s just a dinosaur, it needs to come down from an aesthetic perspective, and the fact that we have enough parking to service our employees and our patients, and their families,” he said.

He added that the hospital has a goal of completing the project by the end of the year and that there will be a net loss of a few parking spaces at the hospital, but the impact that it will have on visitors and staff should be minimal.

The proposed parking lot would include 127 parking spaces, including five handicap spaces. The lot would have access from Vermont Avenue and an adjacent parking lot to the west. Plan commission staff has recommended approval of the project subject to 29 conditions.

Both proposals are slated for further discussion at the plan commission meeting on June 9.