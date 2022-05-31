ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It’s no Mona Lisa, but this portrait of the Queen by a robot may well be art

By Letters
The Guardian
 3 days ago
Head and shoulders detail from Algorithm Queen, a portrait of Elizabeth II painted by the robot artist Ai-Da.

Your article on the robot artist Ai-Da’s portrait of the Queen raised some interesting questions on AI’s ability to produce art (But is it art, Ma’am? Robot’s platinum jubilee Queen portrait unveiled, 27 May).

Jonathan Jones, the Guardian’s art critic, argues that Ai-Da fails the Turing test, which requires that a human being should be unable to distinguish output produced by a machine from that of another human being.

While I agree that Ai-Da’s portrait isn’t skilful enough to be remembered as the next Mona Lisa, I don’t think most (if any) viewers could identify that no human hand was involved – in that regard at least, has it not exhibited a kind of intelligent behaviour?

Perhaps the more interesting question is why Ai-Da is not an artist, as Jones suggests. The principal objection seems to be that Ai-Da records, but does not see. Bad art (if that is what this is) is undoubtedly, however, still art.

Indeed, with a team of humans involved in supporting and creating Ai-Da, is this just the 21st century’s iteration of the Renaissance studios of the great masters?

Arms sent to Ukraine will end up in criminal hands, says Interpol chief

Weapons sent to Ukraine after Russia’s invasion in February will end up in the global hidden economy and in the hands of criminals, the head of Interpol has said. Jürgen Stock says once the conflict ends, a wave of guns and heavy arms will flood the international market and he urged Interpol’s member states, especially those supplying weapons, to cooperate on arms tracing.
Camilla Makes Elegant Arrival in Blue Bow Hat & Pinstripe Outfit With Kate Middleton at Queen Elizabeth’s II Platinum Jubilee

Click here to read the full article. Camilla made an elegant arrival at the Trooping the Color in London today. The Duchess of Cornwall is kicking off the first of a four-day celebration to mark the Platinum Jubilee, which celebrates Queen Elizabeth II 70 years of service to the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and the Commonwealth. Camilla appeared on a horse-drawn carriage alongside Kate Middleton and her three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The 74-year-old royal looked sophisticated and refined by in a blue striped ensemble. The top of her outfit featured long sleeves and...
