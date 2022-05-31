ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton, IN

ROAD CLOSURE - 236th St. between Six Points Rd. and Lamong Rd.

in.gov
 2 days ago

Sheridan, Indiana – Please be advised, beginning on or after Monday, June 6, W. 236th Street between Six Points Road...

www.hamiltoncounty.in.gov

in.gov

LaPorte County WORKS! – Pyrotecnico / Melrose Press Release

For more information, contact Tony Rodriguez, EDFP. La Porte County Office of Community and Economic Development. ** Nationally Recognized Leader in Fireworks and Special Effects Highlighted at June 1 Commission Meeting **. (LaPorte County, IN): At the LaPorte County Commissioners’ meeting held on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, the Commission President,...
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
in.gov

CPC Clerk C

WAGES: $19.06 - $20.74 per hour. DEFINITION: Will have public contact with customers either over the phone or those who come into the business office for payments, service requests, or information. Process written applications, terminations, or changes on customer accounts. Perform record keeping activities, which involve receiving funds and issuing receipts to customers. Must use independent judgement when dealing with the public, solving problems associated with balancing, correcting errors, managing the fluctuations in the daily workload and solving problems related to customer accounts. When doing cashier job, reports to Office Manager. When working counter or phones, reports to Customer Service Manager.
MISHAWAKA, IN

