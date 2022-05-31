U.N. had 'constructive' talks in Moscow on Russian grain, fertilizer exports

CHICAGO, June 1 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures firmed on Wednesday, supported by export optimism and tight U.S. supplies, though falling corn and wheat limited gains, traders said. * CBOT July soybeans ended 7 cents higher at $16.90-1/4 a bushel. * CBOT's most-active soybean contract found support at its 50-day moving average of $16.67 a bushel. * CBOT July soymeal lost $2.10 to $412.70 a ton and CBOT July soyoil firmed 0.19 cent to 78.11 cents per lb. * Exporters sold 132,000 tonnes of soybeans for delivery to China - 66,000 tonnes for delivery during the 2021/22 marketing year and 66,000 tonnes during the 2022/23 marketing year, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. * The USDA, in its weekly planting progress report, pegged expected soybean acres as 66% seeded, one point below analyst expectations. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
