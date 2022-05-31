ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.N. had 'constructive' talks in Moscow on Russian grain, fertilizer exports

 3 days ago

May 31 (Reuters) - A senior U.N. official had "constructive discussions" in Moscow with Russia's...

TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for June 8-15

June 3 (Reuters) - Russia has set out its grain export taxes for June 8-15, the agriculture ministry said. $ per tonne Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) June 8-15 - tax 129.2 76.5 78.7 - indicative price 383.4 294.3 297.5 June 1-7 - tax 121.2 76.5 73.9 - indicative price 373.2 294.3 290.7 May 25-31 - tax 110.5 76.5 76.5 - indicative price 357.9 294.3 294.3 May 18-24 - tax 111.9 76.5 77.3 - indicative price 359.9 294.3 295.5 May 13-17 - tax 114.3 74.1 77.0 - indicative price 363.4 290.9 295.0 May 6-12 - tax 120.1 73.5 58.3 - indicative price 371.6 290.0 268.4 April 27-May 5 - tax 119.1 73.3 54.9 - indicative price 370.2 289.8 263.5 April 20-26 - tax 110.7 76.0 66.1 - indicative price 358.2 293.6 279.5 April 13-19 - tax 101.4 75.4 70.6 - indicative price 344.9 292.8 285.9 April 6-12 - tax 96.1 75.4 65.8 - indicative price 337.3 292.8 279.0 March 30-April 5 - tax 87.0 75.6 58.3 - indicative price 324.3 293.1 268.3 March 23-29 - tax 86.4 79.6 53.2 - indicative price 323.5 298.8 261.1 March 16-22 - tax 86.3 77.4 54.1 - indicative price 323.3 295.7 262.3 Russia, one of the world's largest wheat exporters, launched its formula-based duty for grain exports in June 2021 as part of measures the government hopes will help to stabilise domestic food inflation. The Agriculture Ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Reuters)
Egypt procures 3.38 mln tonnes of local wheat in harvest so far - document

CAIRO, June 1 (Reuters) - Egypt has procured 3.38 million tonnes of local wheat during the harvest season so far, a document issued by the National Food Safety Authority and seen by Reuters showed on Wednesday. (Reporting by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Jan Harvey) © Copyright Thomson Reuters 2022. Click...
Australia set for 3rd year of bumper wheat harvests, easing world supply woes

SINGAPORE, June 2 (Reuters) - Australia is poised for a third year of near-record wheat production in 2022 as good weather boosts planting across its grain belt, easing concerns over tight global inventories. World wheat supplies have tightened after Russia's invasion of Ukraine earlier this year cut off shipments from...
State
Washington State
China asks for urgent meeting with US in Singapore with SECDEF Austin: Reports

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates as more information becomes available. The Chinese government has requested a meeting in Singapore next week with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin according to multiple media reports. On Friday, Foreign Policy reporter Jake Detsch tweeted, “NEW: China’s military...
Ukraine seeks UN-backed mission to export grain shipments through Black Sea

KYIV, June 2 (Reuters) - Ukraine is working with international partners to create a United Nations-backed mission to restore Black Sea shipping routes and export Ukrainian farm produce, foreign ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said on Thursday. Russia has captured some of Ukraine's biggest seaports and its navy controls major transport...
Argentine grain exporters sold $4.2 bln in May, setting new record

BUENOS AIRES, June 1 (Reuters) - Argentina's grain industry sold $4.2 billion in May, the best month since monthly records started, the Argentine Chamber of the Oil Industry (CIARA) and the Grain Exporters Center (CEC) said in a report on Wednesday. On a month-on-month basis, the exports increased 33%, and...
UPDATE 1-Argentina's grain exchange expects decline in wheat planting area

BUENOS AIRES, June 2 (Reuters) - Argentina's wheat planting area for the 2022/23 season is expected to be around 6.5 million hectares, down from 6.6 million hectares previously forecast, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange (BdeC) said on Thursday. The exchange blamed the 100,000 hectare (247,000 acre) reduction on dry conditions...
U.S. wheat continues decline on Ukrainian export talks

CHICAGO, June 1 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell for a second session on Wednesday, selling off on the talks of Russia opening Black Sea shipping channels to Ukrainian grain vessels, though details remain to be negotiated. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade July soft red winter wheat contract fell 46-1/4 cents to $10.41-1/4 a bushel. * The CBOT's most-active wheat contract fell below its 50-day moving average on Tuesday and failed to break above it during Wednesday's session. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for July delivery lost 37-1/4 cents to $11.28-1/4 a bushel and MGEX July spring wheat futures fell 50-1/2 cents to $11.97 a bushel. * Ukraine's 2022 wheat harvest is likely to drop to 19.2 million tonnes from a record 33 million tonnes in 2021, Ukrainian grain traders' union UGA said, though inhibited exports are seen pushing stocks to record levels. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture in its weekly crop conditions and planting progress report graded 29% of the winter wheat crop in good-to-excellent condition by May 29, and pegged spring wheat planting at 73% complete, versus the 5-year average of 92%. * Egypt's state grains buyer the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) said it was seeking an unspecified amount of wheat in an international purchasing tender. Traders said the lowest free-on-board offer presented at the tender on Wednesday was $438.86 per tonne for Russian wheat. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper)
GRAINS-U.S. wheat firms as uncertainty over Black Sea exports linger

BEIJING, June 2 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures recouped losses to edge higher on Thursday, after a sharp decline in the previous session as the market gauged the impact of diplomatic talks to unblock Ukrainian ports; while corn and soybeans ticked lower. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active wheat contract on the...
GRAINS-Wheat extends gains on supply concerns; corn, soybeans ease

SINGAPORE, June 3 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures gained more ground on Friday with the market underpinned by concerns over tightening world supplies and rising prices in key consuming countries. Corn and soybeans slid in early Asian trade. FUNDAMENTALS. * The Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) most-active wheat contract edged...
CBOT soybeans firm on exports, technical support

CHICAGO, June 1 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures firmed on Wednesday, supported by export optimism and tight U.S. supplies, though falling corn and wheat limited gains, traders said. * CBOT July soybeans ended 7 cents higher at $16.90-1/4 a bushel. * CBOT's most-active soybean contract found support at its 50-day moving average of $16.67 a bushel. * CBOT July soymeal lost $2.10 to $412.70 a ton and CBOT July soyoil firmed 0.19 cent to 78.11 cents per lb. * Exporters sold 132,000 tonnes of soybeans for delivery to China - 66,000 tonnes for delivery during the 2021/22 marketing year and 66,000 tonnes during the 2022/23 marketing year, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. * The USDA, in its weekly planting progress report, pegged expected soybean acres as 66% seeded, one point below analyst expectations. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
UPDATE 1-French wheat crop rating slips further in week to May 30

PARIS, June 3 (Reuters) - The condition of France's soft wheat crop has declined for a fifth consecutive week, data from farm office FranceAgriMer showed on Friday, as dryness persisted in the European Union's biggest grain producer. An estimated 67% of the soft wheat crop was in good or excellent...
