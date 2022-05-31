Is the hot housing market showing signs of cooling down?

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the West Texas Auctions website, items and artifacts from Midnight Rodeo’s Amarillo location will be up for sale at the end of June. Bidding for the items is expected to start Tuesday, June 28, at 1 p.m. and will close at a rate of 2 lots per minute until […]

AMARILLO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO