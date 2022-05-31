Is the hot housing market showing signs of cooling down?
In April, home sales dropped by 17%, the biggest dip in nearly a decade, according to data released last week by the Census Bureau.
In April, home sales dropped by 17%, the biggest dip in nearly a decade, according to data released last week by the Census Bureau.
MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.https://MyHighPlains.com
Comments / 0