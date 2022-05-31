ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

‘We let their soul shine’: Artist designs caskets for Texas shooting victims

By Elizabeth Jassin
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e8u2D_0fvxajh100

( NewsNation ) — In the wake of the tragic Texas school shooting, people nationwide are offering to help.

While some donate money, others are donating their time.

Trey Ganem, the owner of a custom casket company, has been working around the clock designing custom caskets for 19 of the victims. Ganem makes coffins in Edna, Texas, and he immediately offered his support, for free, to all of the victims families.

“I’m known for helping in, you know, the tragedies,” Ganem told NewsNation during an interview.

The artist has designed custom caskets for previous mass shootings, including Sutherland Springs Church Las Vegas.

“For me, this is something that I’m trying to help the families with. I’m blessed to be able to bless. And that’s what we do. It’s just very emotional for me. And to see this time and time again, it’s just, I don’t understand it. Times are not what they used to be,” Ganem said.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FiC1E_0fvxajh100
    A custom casket with Toronto Blue Jays art. (Courtesy: SoulShine Industries)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y5DFC_0fvxajh100
    A custom casket. (Courtesy: SoulShine Industries)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YcNio_0fvxajh100
    A custom casket. (Courtesy: SoulShine Industries)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ITzYc_0fvxajh100
    Trey Ganem, right. (Courtesy: SoulShine Industries)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kWaW8_0fvxajh100
    (Courtesy: SoulShine Industries)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xp5B2_0fvxajh100
    (Courtesy: SoulShine Industries)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T3Ptl_0fvxajh100
    A SoulShine Industries worker builds a casket. (Courtesy: SoulShine Industries)

Ganem’s company is called SoulShine Industries , and that’s exactly what they do: let one’s soul shine.

“They tell me about their loved one, and they tell me special specific things, and they light up when they’re talking to me,” Ganem said.

The process gives the grieving parents a way to immortalize their child.

“We’re creating the last thing that the parents can ever do for their child. And we’re making it with passion and purpose. We put all of our heart and soul into this thing,” Ganem said.

Ganem and his team made 19 caskets in just three days, but it required a lot of help from volunteers, friends, and family. Ganem’s friend, Bubba Hoffman hired a set of drivers to deliver the caskets, from Georgia to Texas, within 24 hours.

Then Ganem and his son Billy worked “nonstop” to get all of the caskets painted.

“God put us all in our same path. And it’s just been a blessing. There’s no way we could have done 19 caskets in three days without the help that we had,” Ganem said.

Ganem told NewsNation that his team isn’t making these caskets to show off their work, but truly to help the families in need. He says he treat everyone like they’re his own family, putting the same amount of effort into each casket.

“It’s a blessing to be able to do what we do,” Ganem said. “The main thing I want to tell people is we just don’t paint caskets here. We become part of the family. We tell their story.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Family remembers hit-and-run victim, calls for justice

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The family of a Wichita man who died in a hit-and-run crash last month is asking for the driver to come forward. Kurt Krueger was walking in the 7900 block of W. Cottontail, a side street near Central and Ridge Road, on May 1 when a vehicle hit him. On Wednesday, […]
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Edna, TX
City
Art, TX
State
Georgia State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Shooting#Volunteers#Caskets#Violent Crime#Newsnation#Sutherland Springs Church#Toronto Blue Jays
The Boot

Alan Jackson Will No Longer Perform at CMA Fest 2022

Sad news for Alan Jackson fans: The country star is no longer part of the 2022 CMA Fest lineup. The CMA announced the news in a press release on Friday (June 3), including no further details about why Jackson can no longer play the event. He was previously scheduled to perform as a part of the festival's star-studded nightly concerts at Nashville's Nissan Stadium alongside Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Darius Rucker and Kelsea Ballerini, among others. Brothers Osborne and Old Dominion have now been added to this year's list of headliners, filling Jackson's empty time slot.
NASHVILLE, TN
KSN News

Woman shot several times; police searching for suspect

WICHITA, Kans. (KSNW) – A woman has been taken to a hospital after being shot multiple times, according to Wichita Police. Officers were called to Mt. Vernon and Oliver around 9:45 p.m. Thursday. They say a woman in her thirties was found inside a home with multiple gunshot wounds. She has been taken to a […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Grocery store employee stabbed on the job in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A grocery store employee is recovering after they were stabbed while on the job. According to the Topeka Police Department, officers received a call about a stabbing at 2:35 p.m. on Wednesday at a Dillons Food Store located at 2010 SE 29th St. The stabbing occurred when an employee tried to […]
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Arts
KSN News

Eudora man charged in double homicide bound for trial

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — A Eudora man has been bound over for trial following a preliminary hearing in Hutchinson on Thursday. Kyle Hardwick was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 58-year-old Phillip Anstine and 56-year-old Marion “Ed” Bates in September of 2021. Hardwick was arrested by Maize police in August […]
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

Cheeses sold in Kansas grocery stores recalled

Many cheese products are being recalled due to the potential of Listeria contamination on Thursday, as reported by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Paris Brothers Inc. in Kansas City, Missouri, has issued a voluntary limited recall of the following items: Cottonwood River Cheddar D’amir Brie Double Crème French Brie Milton Prairie Breeze White Cheddar […]
KSN News

KSN News

17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy