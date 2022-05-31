ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Characters Wearing Shoes To Bed Is The Bane Of My Existence — Here Are 14 Gross Examples

By Cathy Ngo
 2 days ago

Movies and TV shows are supposed to be an escape from reality. Nothing takes me out of a story more than a character climbing into bed with their shoes on.

every time a movie/tv character climbs into bed with their shoes on, i die a little inside

@apopbf 09:06 PM - 27 May 2022

I've compiled some TV shows and movies that are repeat offenders of this gross activity for your viewing displeasure.

1. Let's start with one of the most egregious examples, To All the Boys I Loved Before .

It’s March 2022, and I’m still thinking about how Margot Covey got into Lara Jean’s bed with her shoes on.📺: @toalltheboys

@netflixgolden 04:00 PM - 01 Mar 2022

2. This bed check scene from That '70s Show is hilarious, but I was distracted by Kelso's shoes.

Fox

3. As Michael Scott climbs into his bench bed, I realize the "Dinner Party" episode from The Office has more cringe than I remember.

NBC
NBC

4. I'm feeling unwell thanks to another Netflix original, Virgin River .

This woman not only got into bed wearing the clothes she had on while treating a gunshot wound and delivering a breech baby at an illegal pot camp, she also got into bed full on wearing her shoes! 😳🤢 I think I have to stop watching now. #VirginRiver #netflix

@EmKatMac 02:57 AM - 05 Mar 2020

5. Princess Mia, I know you're Genovian royalty, but this has gone too far. I can't watch The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement again.

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

6. It took me a while to remember that Mamma Mia! has a whole-ass scene with Donna dancing/jumping on the bed, and I regret everything.

Universal Pictures

7. Proof that Isabela from Encanto is not the golden child she thinks she is.

shoes all on the bed

@SAHKMETT 05:40 PM - 21 Mar 2022

8. Nice try, Charles Melton (in The Sun Is Also a Star), but your abs can't distract me from your Nike sneakers on the bed .

Warner Bros.

9. Do better, Stranger Things. Do better.

GET THOSE DAMN SHOES OFF TGE BED

@sadienations 01:23 PM - 23 Mar 2022

10. Thankfully, this scene doesn't go on for too long in The Goldfinch.

Warner Bros.

11. I gasped when Gwen dropped onto Miles' bed with her green Converse on in the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse trailer.

Sony Pictures

12. I've never watched The Big Bang Theory. Now I don't think I ever will.

CBS

13. We have another Netflix offender with Sierra Burgess Is a Loser.

Dear @netflix pls stop with shoes on and/or in beds in your movies. I cannottt #SierraBurgess #ToAllTheBoysIveLovedBefore

@_abbydeleon 05:30 AM - 08 Sep 2018

14. So many wild and nonsensical things happen in Riverdale, but this scene shocks me the most.

The CW

Are you annoyed yet? Let's wrap up this list with some shows and movies that did it right.

Thank you, Cher and Christian. You two are definitely not Clueless (in terms of basic cleanliness, anyway).

Paramount Pictures Studios

Not everyone from Riverdale is a monster. Kevin actually has manners.

The CW

If Crazy Rich Asians didn't get it right, I would've screamed.

Warner Bros. Pictures

Finally, there's this short scene from Always Be My Maybe.

I'm Rewatching Always be My MaybeAnd this scene comes on of kids running through the house to get to the backyardAnd they removed the shoes,ran through the house,got to the backyard door,then wore them and ran outI want that for meNo outside shoes in the house pleeaasseee😊🙏🏾

@MissIrungu 11:57 AM - 14 Mar 2022

It was so subtle, I had to replay it several times to catch it. You can watch it yourself (it's the birthday party scene).

The director, Nahnatchka Khan, felt it was important to include this tiny but powerful detail to open the scene. She was right.

Netflix

This is not an exhaustive list, but if I forgot to include a movie or show that did it right (or wrong), drop them in the comments!

Netflix

Support AAPI-centered content by exploring how BuzzFeed is celebrating Asian Pacific American Heritage Month ! Of course, the content doesn't end after May. Go follow @buzzfeedapop to keep up with our latest AAPI content year-round!

Kathy Hoang / BuzzFeed

Ilana Quinn

The tragic childhood of the Dionne quintuplets

Since the dawn of mass media, the public has been obsessed with making celebrities out of children. Consumers enjoy finding young people to fawn over, with producers generating mass amounts of merchandise and stories to profit from their images.
