Who Will Be the Republican Nominee for Governor in 2022?

With all sides in the debate over abortion rights in America bracing for a decision this month that could well spell the end of the landmark Roe v. Wade U.S. Supreme Court precedent guaranteeing abortion rights, an issue once aggressively downplayed by Colorado Republicans aware of their political liabilities is now a litmus test for the upcoming June 28th GOP primary. In the GOP U.S. Senate contest, state Rep. Ron Hanks has hammered away at opponent Joe O’Dea’s weakness on the issue. And in Colorado’s new and hotly competitive CD-8, as Jason Salzman at the Colorado Times Recorder reported yesterday, one strident opponent of abortion rights is forcing the other candidates in that race to take a public stand:

THORNTON, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO