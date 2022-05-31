ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parker, CO

Who Will Be the Republican Nominee for Governor in 2022?

By Colorado Pols
coloradopols.com
 2 days ago

As The Colorado Sun reported today in its “Unaffiliated” newsletter, the GOP gubernatorial race has been surprisingly quiet as we prepare to enter the final month of the Primary campaign:. Will Heidi Ganahl keep lying low? The Republican...

www.coloradopols.com

Comments / 0

Related
coloradopols.com

Chasing Lori: Jan Kulmann Struggles To Serve Red Meat

With all sides in the debate over abortion rights in America bracing for a decision this month that could well spell the end of the landmark Roe v. Wade U.S. Supreme Court precedent guaranteeing abortion rights, an issue once aggressively downplayed by Colorado Republicans aware of their political liabilities is now a litmus test for the upcoming June 28th GOP primary. In the GOP U.S. Senate contest, state Rep. Ron Hanks has hammered away at opponent Joe O’Dea’s weakness on the issue. And in Colorado’s new and hotly competitive CD-8, as Jason Salzman at the Colorado Times Recorder reported yesterday, one strident opponent of abortion rights is forcing the other candidates in that race to take a public stand:
THORNTON, CO
coloradopols.com

Boebert Builds Goodwill, Better Friendships Despite Self

Early yesterday morning, freshman GOP outrage point-source Rep. Lauren Boebert fired off another trademark Twitter volley into the ongoing election year culture wars:. The coast-to-coast moral panic from the religious right over a flashcard that apparently depicted a pregnant person with short hair resulted in the resignation of the teacher involved yesterday, and police dispatched to the campus to provide additional protection for students and staff. It was not the finest hour for the state of North Carolina or pouncing opportunistic culture warriors like Rep. Boebert.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy