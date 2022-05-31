Who said that?

‘It could happen fast:’ Meteorologist tells Floridians to monitor Gulf system. The remnants of a Pacific category 2 hurricane that hit Mexico Monday have higher odds of reforming into the first tropical storm in the Atlantic this season while aiming for Florida by the tail-end of this week. The National Hurricane Center said the odds of tropical development of what would be the Atlantic hurricane season’s first system over the next five days is at 60% as of its 8 a.m. tropical outlook. The NHC also said the system has a 10% of forming in the next two days. More from the Tampa Bay Times, the Orlando Sentinel and the Sarasota Herald-Tribune.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO