Who said that?

Fears mount that many insurers might not be financially prepared for hurricane season, despite reforms. While most Floridians kick off summer by enjoying a long Memorial Day weekend, executives of financially shaky insurance companies will be scrambling to make sure their customers remain protected into the upcoming hurricane season. Depending on how many fall short, tens of thousands of policyholders could be left without coverage after hurricane season begins on June 1. Reforms enacted during the just-completed special session, including litigation reforms that will reduce payouts to plaintiffs attorneys and creation of a $2 billion state-funded reinsurance program, were not enough to overcome reinsurers’ reluctance to finance risks in Florida for the upcoming hurricane season, industry sources say. More from the South Florida Sun-Sentinel and Insurance News Net.
