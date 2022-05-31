Who said that?

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL




 2 days ago

"The image around this town, rightly or wrongly, probably mostly wrongly, is that it's an inside game." Orlando's aviation authority leader shared recently that while attending a chamber of commerce event he noted a...





Tuesday's Afternoon Update

‘It could happen fast:’ Meteorologist tells Floridians to monitor Gulf system. The remnants of a Pacific category 2 hurricane that hit Mexico Monday have higher odds of reforming into the first tropical storm in the Atlantic this season while aiming for Florida by the tail-end of this week. The National Hurricane Center said the odds of tropical development of what would be the Atlantic hurricane season’s first system over the next five days is at 60% as of its 8 a.m. tropical outlook. The NHC also said the system has a 10% of forming in the next two days. More from the Tampa Bay Times, the Orlando Sentinel and the Sarasota Herald-Tribune.
FLORIDA STATE


Tuesday's Daily Pulse

Fears mount that many insurers might not be financially prepared for hurricane season, despite reforms. While most Floridians kick off summer by enjoying a long Memorial Day weekend, executives of financially shaky insurance companies will be scrambling to make sure their customers remain protected into the upcoming hurricane season. Depending on how many fall short, tens of thousands of policyholders could be left without coverage after hurricane season begins on June 1. Reforms enacted during the just-completed special session, including litigation reforms that will reduce payouts to plaintiffs attorneys and creation of a $2 billion state-funded reinsurance program, were not enough to overcome reinsurers’ reluctance to finance risks in Florida for the upcoming hurricane season, industry sources say. More from the South Florida Sun-Sentinel and Insurance News Net.
MIAMI, FL


Tampa tops nation in housing price increases

After nearly three years of Phoenix leading the nation in the most-rapid growth in housing prices, it has been topped by the Tampa area, an analysis released Tuesday showed. The Tampa area had a 34.8 percent price increase in March when compared to a year earlier, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price NSA Index.
TAMPA, FL

