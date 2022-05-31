ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, GA

Queensborough National Bank & Trust Celebrates 120th Anniversary

By Staff Report
augustaceo.com
 2 days ago

Queensborough National Bank & Trust is celebrating the 120th anniversary of the bank’s founding in May of 1902. Since then, the bank has grown from one location in Louisville, GA to 27 locations from Augusta to Savannah, most recently opening a state-of-the-art branch in Pooler, GA. Originally founded with just a...

WJCL

Campaign bus of Georgia Congressional candidate crashes in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A campaign bus belonging to a Democratic candidate for Congress overturned Wednesday in Savannah. The crash involving Joyce Griggs' campaign bus happened on Hunter Lane in the Southbridge neighborhood shortly before noon. Griggs faces Wade Herring in a runoff, with the winner challenging Rep. Buddy Carter...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

400-500 birds are being euthanized in Toombs Co.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - State agriculture officials confirmed to WTOC that they are investigating a potential case of Avian Influenza in Toombs County. As the investigation pushes forward, the Toombs County farmer impacted tells WTOC that 400-500 hundred birds will have to be euthanized on his farm. That’s about 25-thousand...
WSAV News 3

Savannah mayor warns of ‘quick cash for homes’ scheme

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — To sell or not to sell. That’s the question many local homeowners are facing following an increase of calls, texts and even personalized postcards urging them to sell right away for quick cash. It’s something Mayor Van Johnson is getting tired of. “I’ve received endless complaints about the constant nagging, the […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

New Savannah Chatham school board president makes history, shares goals

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The election results have been certified and Savannah Chatham County Public Schools will soon have its first Black board of education president. Election officials certified Moss’ victory Tuesday. WJCL 22 News spoke one-on-one with Moss on Wednesday. “Education affects everything,” Moss said. “It affects economic...
SAVANNAH, GA
augustaceo.com

Phinizy Center Awarded Georgia Power Foundation Grant

Are feral hogs polluting Brushy Creek? Thanks to funding from the Georgia Power Foundation Waters for Georgia Program, researchers are about to find out. Phinizy Center scientists have been tracking bacterial pollution in Brushy Creek over the last 3 years. Brushy Creek is located in Jefferson and Burke County and passes directly through the city of Wrens.
BURKE COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Residents react to potential avian influenza case in Toombs Co.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Officials with the Georgia Department of Agriculture are actively investigating a potential avian influenza case on a property off highway 280 in Toombs County. The owner of that land says they’ve already had to euthanize hundreds of his birds. “I raise anything from finches to...
TOOMBS COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Names released for 2 people slain in Washington County

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The coroner has released the names of two people who were fatally shot over the weekend at a large party in Washington County. William Lowery, 17, of Louisville, and Christopher Dunn, 30, of Wrightsville, were shot Sunday at a “Freaknik”-themed party that drew about 1,000 people to the Larry Mitchell Ball Park, 359 Suburban Drive.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Another Georgia county backs off ‘petty’ pot prosecutions

Misdemeanor marijuana cases involving possession of less than an ounce will no longer be prosecuted in coastal Georgia’s largest county. Shalena Cook Jones, district attorney of Chatham County, announced last week that the ruling, effective immediately, stems from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s reluctance to test for small amounts of marijuana unless other felony charges are involved.
GEORGIA STATE
NewsBreak
Economy
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia deputies capture ‘monkeys on the loose’

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. - The search for two missing monkeys which were "on the loose" in a neighborhood near Savannah for more than a week is over. The Effingham County Sheriff's Office said they got a call about the missing monkeys on May 22. Deputies and Department of Natural Resources rangers worked to try to humanely trap them, the sheriff’s office said.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Prayer service held for 4 members of Georgia family killed in boat collision

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Those who knew the Leffler family attended a prayer service in Alpharetta Tuesday night to pray for the lives lost in a boat collision near Savannah over the Memorial Day weekend. The collision happened Saturday morning on the Wilmington River between Savannah and Tybee Island. Killed...
Grice Connect

Betty Foy Sanders, Statesboro Native, Former First Lady of Georgia Remembered

Betty Foy Sanders, Statesboro native, artist, philanthropist and former First Lady of Georgia died on Sunday, May 29, 2022 at the age of 95. According to the Richard B. Russell Library for Political Research and Studies, University of Georgia Betty Bird Foy Sanders was born to a farming family in Statesboro on August 6, 1926. She spent a year at the Georgia Teacher’s College, and then earned a degree in Fine Arts from the University of Georgia. She met Carl Sanders at UGA, and they married in 1947. They moved to Augusta, Carl Sanders’s hometown, where Carl practiced law. When he entered politics, Betty campaigned with him, and they moved to Atlanta when Carl was elected governor in 1962. As the first lady of Georgia, she raised two children, helped develop the new governor’s mansion, and entertained many renowned politicians and business leaders.
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

I-95/I-16 interchange planned to be complete this year

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Are you getting sick of the construction on I-95 and I-16? Good news, we are heading into the final phases of the massive project. WTOC was able to get an exclusive look and update on the project at the construction site. The Georgia DOT says you will be able to drive on the new half turbine interchange by the end of this year. The $317 million project is still on budget.
SAVANNAH, GA
CBS 46

Joe Biden nominates 3 men to be U.S. marshals in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - President Joe Biden is nominating police chiefs in Savannah and Perry and a former DeKalb County sheriff to serve as U.S. marshals in Georgia’s three federal court districts. Each must be confirmed by the U.S. Senate before taking their post. Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter...
GEORGIA STATE

