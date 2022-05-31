Queensborough National Bank & Trust Celebrates 120th Anniversary

Betty Foy Sanders, Statesboro native, artist, philanthropist and former First Lady of Georgia died on Sunday, May 29, 2022 at the age of 95. According to the Richard B. Russell Library for Political Research and Studies, University of Georgia Betty Bird Foy Sanders was born to a farming family in Statesboro on August 6, 1926. She spent a year at the Georgia Teacher’s College, and then earned a degree in Fine Arts from the University of Georgia. She met Carl Sanders at UGA, and they married in 1947. They moved to Augusta, Carl Sanders’s hometown, where Carl practiced law. When he entered politics, Betty campaigned with him, and they moved to Atlanta when Carl was elected governor in 1962. As the first lady of Georgia, she raised two children, helped develop the new governor’s mansion, and entertained many renowned politicians and business leaders.

