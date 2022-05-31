ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ciara Shows Off Her Long, Toned Legs In A Colorful Animal Print Dress

By Marsha Badger
 4 days ago

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty


Ciara is a force to be reckoned with in the style department. In a chic, colorful dress, the modelesque beauty with extra long and toned legs took to Instagram to show us what she’s working with.
“When he rushing you…But you know tha shot worth it. #GetThaShotByAllMeans ,” the singer and mother of three wrote.

CiCi’s dress featured an array of bright colors against a simple zebra print pattern. Designed with a cold-shoulder detailing, long sleeves, and cutouts on the chest area, the mini dress is perfect for a night of dancing – something the Goodies singer can do in her sleep.

The entire ensemble feeds into the Y2K trend that’s taking over the fashion world. Ciara made it slightly modern by pairing the look with simple black single sole sandals, and her hair styled in a bun.

Our girl isn’t new to serving looks. In fact, she does this for fun! This weekend she was biker-chic in black shorts, a black tank top, lover-sized thigh-high boots, and a black, blue, and white leather jacket.

Ciara’s level of slayage is effortless. She can serve looks in her sleep, and it shows. What do you think? Are you a fan of CiCi’s style?

