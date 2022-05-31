ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Boys Star Karl Urban Addresses Wolverine Fan-Casting Demands

By Nobelle Borines
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKarl Urban is loving the idea of being the next Wolverine. The star of The Boys recently learned that he is one of the favorites to take over as the mutant after Hugh Jackman's retirement from the role. Not surprisingly, Urban is a little unsure about the fan-casting but is pleased...

theplaylist.net

‘Doctor Strange 2’: Michael Waldron Admits Adding Tom Cruise As Iron Man Was A Brief Idea For The Marvel Film

When the Multiverse was revealed to be the main crux of the “Doctor Strange” sequel, the internet was barraged with a wave of rumored cameos with some that did happen (don’t worry we won’t spoil them) and a lot of others that didn’t. One of the bigger rumors getting circulated was that action star Tom Cruise could be playing a variant of Iron Man, harkening back to reports of the actor almost landing the role before Robert Downey Jr. was ultimately cast. As that cameo didn’t happen, fans held out hope that Cruise had shot a cameo but it was cut out of the film during the editing process. Well, that theory is being rather strongly refuted by one of the film’s creatives.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Secret Headquarters: Superhero Movie Starring Owen Wilson to Debut Exclusively on Paramount+

On Wednesday, Paramount+ announced that the upcoming original superhero movie Secret Headquarters will debut exclusively on the streaming service in August in the United States, Canada, and select international territories. That's a pivot from previous plans to release the film in theaters in August. Owen Wilson (Loki) leads the film's cast. He's joined by Walker Scobell (The Adam Project), Jesse Williams (Grey's Anatomy), Keith L. Williams (Good Boys), Momona Tamada (The Baby-Sitters Club), Abby James Witherspoon (Hot Pursuit), and Michael Peña (NARCOS: Mexico). Paramount Pictures and Jerry Bruckheimer Films produced Secret Headquarters, which they describe in a press release as a "heartwarming and action-packed family superhero film."
MOVIES
ComicBook

Harry Potter: Wizarding World Movies Could Be "Reset" After Fantastic Beasts' Box Office Disappointment

After the phenomenal success of Warner Bros.' Harry Potter film franchise, the studio expanded the brand, making way for the current Fantastic Beasts series of tie-ins. Unfortunately, the disappointing box office returns for the last pair of Fantastic Beasts films may call for a reboot, according to sources close to Warner Bros. Discovery. CEO David Zaslav, who has said he will continue his predecessor's plans to launch a Hogwarts-based TV series on HBO Max in the near future, is reportedly mulling a "reset" for the Potter franchise as a whole on the film side.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

She-Hulk: Marvel Reportedly Requested to Make Her Smaller, Less Muscular

The trailer of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law recently debuted and it gained mixed reactions from the fans, critics, and everyone who waited for the show’s sneak peek. Mostly, it was the CGI on Jennifer Walters and Marvel reportedly requested to make the character smaller, less muscular according to a VFX artist.
TV SERIES
The Guardian

Amanda Lear: the androgynous muse to Dalí who made disco intellectual

At the peak of the disco era in the late 1970s, Amanda Lear, who had established herself as a singer after 15 years of being a Vogue model and muse to everyone from Salvador Dalí to Bryan Ferry, had a bone to pick. “Disco music is a fantastic medium, and it’s a pity not to use it intelligently: we used rock to communicate with youth,” she said in 1979. “What shocks me is seeing my colleagues, who sing well, sing idiocies. The music is good, the production is good, the singer is good. The lyrics are aberrant.”
MUSIC
The Independent

Guardians of the Galaxy actor Dave Bautista says he has reached the ‘end of his journey’ with Marvel

Guardians of the Galaxy actor Dave Bautista is done with his time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).The actor has played Drax the Destroyer in a total of four Marvel films, including the first two Guardians films and a futher two Avengers films (Infinity War and Endgame).Bautista will return as the character in two additional films, Thor: Love & Thunder, out July, and a third Guardians of the Galaxy film, which will be released in May 2023. He will also appear in a Guardians Christmas special later this year.However, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 will complete his...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Aquaman 2’s Star Dolph Lundgren Recalls Filming with Amber Heard: "She Was Very Kind"

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp were the subjects of recent major news headlines as the two goes against each other in an elaborate defamation trial. One of Heard's most controversial claims is her latest outing in the DCEU sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, proclaiming that her role as Mera in the DC sequel was dragged due to her current situation.
MOVIES
Wrestling World

John Cena 'furious' at The Rock's decision

John Cena and The Rock are two big WWE names. Their destinies are similar since they both went the way of Hollywood. However, Cena had something interesting to say about The Rock and his decision to dedicate himself to acting: “The truth is that Dwayne Johnson is a great actor and I think always wanted to be an actor, and there’s nothing wrong with that.
WWE
thedigitalfix.com

Kirk Douglas quit Rambo mid-filming when his scenes were cut

The late, great American actor Kirk Douglas lived to be 103 years old, and had many a starring roles to his name during his time in Hollywood. One action movie in particular that he cannot put his name to though, is Rambo, after the legendary actor quit the project mid-filming, due to his scenes being cut.
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Kevin Hart goes from bumbling idiot to feared assassin in first trailer for The Man From Toronto

Kevin Hart is faking it until he makes it in The Man From Toronto. EW has your exclusive first look at Netflix's new action comedy that stars Hart as a screw-up sales consultant who can't seem to do anything right. When his latest mistake — showing up to the wrong Airbnb — results in a case of mistaken identity with the world's deadliest assassin (Woody Harrelson), known only as the "Man from Toronto," he's forced to impersonate the contract killer ... the only problem is, he can't stand violence.
MOVIES
The Spun

Look: Best Kelly Crump Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

From North Carolina to London, 42-year-old Kelly Crump has exhibited strength throughout her life. Most recently, as a Stage 4 breast cancer survivor. Crump made her SI Swimsuit debut this year as a body positive Swim Search finalist, hoping to turn survivors in thrivers. Telling SI what it would mean...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Stranger Things viewers spot heartbreaking background Easter egg about Max and Billy in season 4

Stranger Things viewers are currently on guard watching the newly released fourth season, in the hopes of unearthing any hidden details.One such Easter egg has been spotted in the first episode of the new series, which was released on Netflix last week.It relates to the character of Max, played by Sadie Sink, and her brother Billy (Dacre Montgomery), who died in season three.The abusive Billy died after he was possessed by the Mind Flayer and ultimately sacrificed himself to save Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and the residents of Hawkins.In season four, viewers learn Max has been left traumatised by...
TV SERIES
PC Gamer

Marvel's Midnight Suns leak reveals Spider-Man, Scarlet Witch, and a release date

The info slipped out thanks to a leak of cover art and preorder information. A late 2021 delay pushed Marvel's Midnight Suns (opens in new tab), the turn-based tactical RPG being developed by XCOM studio Firaxis, into the second half of 2022. An official release date still hasn't been announced, but it may have slipped out thanks to leaked box art and preorder details.
COMICS
Digital Trends

The problem with Disney and its queer-coded villains

Disney villains are an institution for the Mouse House. Far more interesting than the studio’s heroes and often the most memorable part of its films, villains are as important to Disney’s success as the princesses that built the company. Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs was the studio’s first film, but the Evil Queen is far more enduring than the weak and nearly inconsequential girl at the center of the story. The Little Mermaid, the film that launched the Disney Renaissance and established the modern slate of princesses, features a precocious redhead as the protagonist, but it’s the villain, the larger-than-life octopus/woman Ursula, that secured the film a place in the pantheon of animated classics.
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Amanda Holden wows in silky co-ord - and looks like a film star

Amanda Holden has launched into the week wearing an ensemble so stunning it has fans doing a double-take. That outfit, that figure – fans are in awe!. We couldn't keep our eyes off Amanda's new pink silky two-piece skirt and cropped top. The sweeping midaxi skirt, which was slit to the knee, showed off the Heart Radio star's toned legs and her elegant cowl neck blouse skimmed her waist, sharing a glimpse of those incredible abs. Amanda's intense smokey eye makeup and perfectly matched pop of pink lipstick made this one of the star's most memorable looks yet.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Ewan McGregor Says ‘Hundreds’ of Crew Members Stormed ‘Obi-Wan’ Set to See Hayden Christensen as Vader

Click here to read the full article. Darth Vader fandom is a Force unto itself. The set of “Obi-Wan Kenobi” virtually stopped when Hayden Christensen donned the Darth Vader helmet again for the Disney+ series set 10 years after the events of prequel film “Revenge of the Sith.” “What was cool about working on this was so many of the crew members were, like, proper ‘Star Wars’ fans,” Christensen told Entertainment Tonight. “That’s sort of the fun of working on a ‘Star Wars’ project, everybody’s really excited to be there.” Co-star Ewan McGregor, who plays the Jedi Master, revealed that “hundreds of people...
MOVIES
NME

Hear a snippet of Nayeon of TWICE’s debut solo single ‘POP!’

TWICE vocalist Nayeon has unveiled a snippet of her hotly anticipated debut solo single ‘POP!’. Today (May 31), a snippet of ‘POP!’, which will serve as the title track of the 26-year-old K-pop idol’s debut mini-album ‘IM NAYEON’, was released onto TWICE’s official TikTok account. “Pop! Pop! Pop! / You want it / Pop! Pop! Pop! / I want you,” Nayeon sings on the preview of the upbeat new track.
CELEBRITIES

