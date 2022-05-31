ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Tan Valley, AZ

San Tan Valley teen missing

Florence Independent
Florence Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27YRRN_0fvxQrDf00

A San Tan Valley teen is missing, and the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in finding her.

PCSO is searching for 13-year-old Savannah Emerson. She was last seen in the Bella Vista/Gantzel area of San Tan Valley around 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 28, according to a press release from the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office.

Emerson was wearing a green shirt and black stretch pants. Emerson is 5 feet, four inches tall, weighs 100 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair.

It is possible Emerson may be attempting to fly to Maryland with an unknown male, according to the release.

Members of the public are asked to please call 520-866-5111 if they see her.

