Maricopa County, AZ

County seeks temporary election workers

 3 days ago

Recruitment has begun for  poll workers, truck drivers , central board workers and other temporary employees  for the August primary election.

"Meet the people in your community and  make a positive impact in your neighborhood while learning how elections work," a release from Maricopa County Supervisor Jack Sellers stated.

Pay starts at $12.80 an hour, and scheduled availablity per location may vary.

Hours are  5:30 a.m. until approximately 8 p.m.  Aug. 2.

Workers must be 18 years or older and a registered voter in Arizona. For more information on skill requirements and working conditions visit:  GetInvolved.Maricopa.Vote.

