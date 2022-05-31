County seeks temporary election workers

Recruitment has begun for poll workers, truck drivers , central board workers and other temporary employees for the August primary election.

"Meet the people in your community and make a positive impact in your neighborhood while learning how elections work," a release from Maricopa County Supervisor Jack Sellers stated.

Pay starts at $12.80 an hour, and scheduled availablity per location may vary.

Hours are 5:30 a.m. until approximately 8 p.m. Aug. 2.

Workers must be 18 years or older and a registered voter in Arizona. For more information on skill requirements and working conditions visit: GetInvolved.Maricopa.Vote.