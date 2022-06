A 25-year-old woman was gored by a bison and tossed her 10 feet into the air Monday at Yellowstone National Park, the National Park Service said Tuesday. The woman, who was visiting from Ohio, came within 10 feet of the animal, while two other people came within 25 yards. Park rules say visitors must remain more than 25 yards from the creatures.

GROVE CITY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO