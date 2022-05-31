Adipose and serum zinc alpha-2-glycoprotein (ZAG) expressions predict longitudinal change of adiposity, wasting and predict survival in dialysis patients

Propolis is commonly used in traditional Chinese medicine. Studies have demonstrated the therapeutic effects of propolis extracts and its major bioactive compound caffeic acid phenethyl ester (CAPE) on obesity and diabetes. Herein, CAPE was found to have pharmacological activity against nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) in diet-induced obese mice. CAPE, previously reported as an inhibitor of bacterial bile salt hydrolase (BSH), inhibited BSH enzymatic activity in the gut microbiota when administered to mice. Upon BSH inhibition by CAPE, levels of tauro-Î²-muricholic acid were increased in theÂ intestine and selectively suppressed intestinal farnesoid X receptor (FXR) signaling. This resulted in lowering of the ceramides in theÂ intestine that resulted from increased diet-induced obesity. Elevated intestinal ceramides are transported to the liver where they promoted fat production. Lowering FXR signaling was also accompanied by increased GLP-1 secretion. In support of this pathway, the therapeutic effects of CAPE on NAFLD were absent in intestinal FXR-deficient mice, and supplementation of mice with C16-ceramide significantly exacerbated hepatic steatosis. Treatment of mice with an antibiotic cocktail to deplete BSH-producing bacteria also abrogated the therapeutic activity of CAPE against NAFLD. These findings demonstrate that CAPE ameliorates obesity-related steatosis at least partly through the gut microbiota-bile acid-FXR pathway via inhibiting bacterial BSH activity and suggests that propolis enriched with CAPE might serve as a promising therapeutic agent for the treatment of NAFLD.

