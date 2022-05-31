ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adipose and serum zinc alpha-2-glycoprotein (ZAG) expressions predict longitudinal change of adiposity, wasting and predict survival in dialysis patients

By Gordon Chun-Kau Chan
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere were limited data on adipose and serum zinc alpha-2-glycoprotein (ZAG) expression and its association with body composition in patients with advanced chronic kidney disease (CKD). This study aimed to quantify adipose and serum ZAG expression and evaluate their association with body composition and its longitudinal change, together with mortality in...

Nature.com

The gut microbiota-bile acid axis links the positive association between chronic insomnia and cardiometabolic diseases

Evidence from human cohorts indicates that chronic insomnia is associated with higher risk of cardiometabolic diseases (CMD), yet whether gut microbiota plays a role is unclear. Here, in a longitudinal cohort (n"‰="‰1809), we find that the gut microbiota-bile acid axis may link the positive association between chronic insomnia and CMD. Ruminococcaceae UCG-002 and Ruminococcaceae UCG-003 are the main genera mediating the positive association between chronic insomnia and CMD. These results are also observed in an independent cross-sectional cohort (n"‰="‰6122). The inverse associations between those gut microbial biomarkers and CMD are mediated by certain bile acids (isolithocholic acid, muro cholic acid and nor cholic acid). Habitual tea consumption is prospectively associated with the identified gut microbiota and bile acids in an opposite direction compared with chronic insomnia. Our work suggests that microbiota-bile acid axis may be a potential intervention target for reducing the impact of chronic insomnia on cardiometabolic health.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Comment on "Development and validation of a novel strong prognostic index for colon cancer through a robust combination of laboratory features for systemic inflammation: a prognostic immune nutritional index"

We read with interest a significant and well-designed study recently published in the British Journal of Cancer by Jung et al. on the development and validation of a novel biomarker for predicting prognosis in colon cancer by combining laboratory features of systemic inflammation, namely the prognostic immune nutritional index (PINI) [1]. The authors analysed the value of PINI in postoperative overall and progression-free survival of colon cancer patients in training and validation sets, and demonstrated that PINI is an effective prognostic biomarker superior to existing prognostic inflammatory biomarkers. We have some comments.
CANCER
Nature.com

Predictive scoring systems for molecular responses in persons with chronic phase chronic myeloid leukemia receiving initial imatinib therapy

It is vital for physicians and persons with chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) to accurately predict the likelihood of achieving a major molecular response (MMR) and a deep molecular response (DMR; at least MR4) at the start of imatinib-therapy, which could help in decision making of treatment goals and strategies. To answer this question, we interrogated data from 1369 consecutive subjects with chronic phase CML receiving initial imatinib-therapy to identify predictive co-variates. Subjects were randomly-assigned to training (n"‰="‰913) and validation (n"‰="‰456) datasets. Male sex, higher WBC concentration, lower haemoglobin concentration, higher percentage blood blasts and larger spleen size were significantly-associated with lower cumulative incidences of MMR and MR4 in training dataset. Using Fine-Gray model, we developed the predictive scoring systems for MMR and MR4 which classified subjects into the low-, intermediate- and high-risk cohorts with significantly-different cumulative incidences of MMR and MR4 with good predictive discrimination and accuracy in training and validation cohorts with high area under the receiver-operator characteristic curve (AUROC) values. These data may help physicians decide appropriateness of initial imatinib therapy.
CANCER
Nature.com

A diet-induced murine model for non-alcoholic fatty liver disease with obesity and insulin resistance that rapidly develops steatohepatitis and fibrosis

Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) has become the leading cause of chronic liver disease worldwide. Patients with NAFLD often suffer steatohepatitis, which can progress to cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma. The presence of visceral obesity or type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) is a major risk factor and potential therapeutic target for NAFLD. The establishment of animal models with these metabolic comorbidities and with the rapid progression of the disease is needed for developing treatments for NAFLD but remains to be archived. In the present study, KK-Ay mice, widely used as T2DM models, or C57BL6 mice were fed a high-fat, high-fructose, and high-cholesterol diet supplemented with cholic acid (NAFLD diet). The KK-Ay mice fed a NAFLD diet exhibited remarkable obesity and insulin resistance. A prominent accumulation of triglycerides and cholesterol in the liver was observed at 4 weeks. These mice developed steatohepatitis at 4 weeks and fibrosis at 12 weeks. In contrast, C57BL6 mice fed a NAFLD diet remained lean, although they still developed steatohepatitis and fibrosis. In summary, we established a diet-induced murine NAFLD model with the rapid development of steatohepatitis and fibrosis, bearing obesity and insulin resistance. This model could be useful as preclinical models for drug development of NAFLD.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Caffeic acid phenethyl ester suppresses intestinal FXR signaling and ameliorates nonalcoholic fatty liver disease by inhibiting bacterial bile salt hydrolase activity

Propolis is commonly used in traditional Chinese medicine. Studies have demonstrated the therapeutic effects of propolis extracts and its major bioactive compound caffeic acid phenethyl ester (CAPE) on obesity and diabetes. Herein, CAPE was found to have pharmacological activity against nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) in diet-induced obese mice. CAPE, previously reported as an inhibitor of bacterial bile salt hydrolase (BSH), inhibited BSH enzymatic activity in the gut microbiota when administered to mice. Upon BSH inhibition by CAPE, levels of tauro-Î²-muricholic acid were increased in theÂ intestine and selectively suppressed intestinal farnesoid X receptor (FXR) signaling. This resulted in lowering of the ceramides in theÂ intestine that resulted from increased diet-induced obesity. Elevated intestinal ceramides are transported to the liver where they promoted fat production. Lowering FXR signaling was also accompanied by increased GLP-1 secretion. In support of this pathway, the therapeutic effects of CAPE on NAFLD were absent in intestinal FXR-deficient mice, and supplementation of mice with C16-ceramide significantly exacerbated hepatic steatosis. Treatment of mice with an antibiotic cocktail to deplete BSH-producing bacteria also abrogated the therapeutic activity of CAPE against NAFLD. These findings demonstrate that CAPE ameliorates obesity-related steatosis at least partly through the gut microbiota-bile acid-FXR pathway via inhibiting bacterial BSH activity and suggests that propolis enriched with CAPE might serve as a promising therapeutic agent for the treatment of NAFLD.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Daily Mail

CDC warns that Covid patients treated with Biden-touted antiviral Paxlovid may have symptoms rebound after they finish treatment - saying its part of virus's 'natural history'

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is warning that recipients of Pfizer's antiviral Covid pill Paxlovid may have their symptoms rebound after they complete a course of the drug. The agency issued a notice on Tuesday, after reports emerged in recent months that those who received the drug...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Low stroke risk in patients with very narrowed neck arteries

The risk of having a future stroke caused by a severe blockage in an artery in the neck that is not currently causing any symptoms is so low that most patients with this condition—asymptomatic carotid stenosis—could potentially be treated with the newest medications and may not require surgery, new Kaiser Permanente research suggests.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Eater

FDA Says Strawberries From These Areas Are Linked to Multistate Hepatitis Outbreak

Strawberries bought by restaurants and shoppers in the last month or so probably need to go in the trash. On May 28, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released a statement encouraging those who purchased organic strawberries from FreshKampo and HEB between March 5 and April 25 to throw out their fruit due to a multistate outbreak of hepatitis A infections. Cases in California, Minnesota, and areas of Canada have been linked to the strawberries so far. The FDA is joined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Public Health Agency of Canada, and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, plus state and local partners in the investigation.
CALIFORNIA STATE
MedicalXpress

Blueberries can lower the risk of cardiovascular disease in postmenopausal women with high blood pressure

Consuming blueberries can lower the risk of cardiovascular disease in postmenopausal women with high blood pressure, according to new research by Colorado State University faculty member Sarah Ardanuy Johnson. Consumption of 22 grams of freeze dried highbush blueberry powder (equivalent to about 1 cup of fresh blueberries) mixed with water...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Coronavirus ‘ghosts’ found lingering in the gut

Scientists are studying whether long COVID could be linked to viral fragments found in the body months after initial infection. You have full access to this article via your institution. In the chaos of the first months of the coronavirus pandemic, oncologist and geneticist Ami Bhatt was intrigued by widespread...
SCIENCE
POLITICO

'True unemployment' is a lot higher than you think

Editor’s note: Morning Money is a free version of POLITICO Pro Financial Services morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 5:15 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
BUSINESS
Nature.com

Correction: Hsa-miR-30a-3p overcomes the acquired protective autophagy of bladder cancer in chemotherapy and suppresses tumor growth and muscle invasion

Correction to: Cell Death & Disease https://doi.org/10.1038/s41419-022-04791-z, published online 21 April 2022. The original version of this article unfortunately contained an error in an author affiliation. An-Chen Chang's correct affiliation should be Translational Medicine Center, Shin Kong Wu Ho-Su Memorial Hospital, Taipei, Taiwan. We apologize for this error. The original article has been corrected.
CANCER
Nature.com

Improving outcomes demands patient-centred interventions and equitable delivery

Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology (2022)Cite this article. A recent study not only confirms mounting evidence that technology-facilitated symptom monitoring improves care and should be considered for all patients with cancer, but also suggests that patient navigators can help to deliver such interventions. Herein we discuss how such an approach can minimize disparities and maximize access to culturally appropriate patient-centred care.
CANCER

