Denver, CO

Denver Examiner Gets Federal Grant to Help ID Dead Faster

By Elizabeth Hernandez, The Denver Post
Government Technology
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(TNS) — The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner has received a federal grant to buy an in-house rapid DNA processor — technology that can produce genetic-test results in a matter of hours, expediting the identification of victims in mass casualty events or helping locate family of unidentified...

www.govtech.com

Westword

Colorado Concealed Carry: How Many of Your Neighbors Are Packing Heat

The 2021 annual report from the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office, released this week, is largely promotional, with page after page festooned with photos of happy, smiling law enforcement officers greeting children, petting dogs and so on. But it does include some specific data on a topic that frequently gets treated in a general way: the increasing demand for permits allowing residents to carry a concealed firearm.
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Carley Jackson Is Second Colorado Law Enforcer Busted in Two Days

More Colorado police officers and deputies are being booked into their own jails. On May 31, Fort Collins Police Services announced that Officer Valeri Pedraza had been placed on administrative leave following two busts in the preceding two days — the first on a domestic-violence charge, the second for allegedly violating a protection order. On June 1, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office revealed that one of its own had been fitted for cuffs: Deputy Carley Jackson, who faces five criminal counts, including bribery and official misconduct. She's accused of giving a lighter to an inmate in the hopes that he wouldn't tell authorities about flirtatious note-passing between them. Turns out that she already had a significant other — a different prisoner she'd met in jail.
FORT COLLINS, CO
KJCT8

Highlands Ranch man sentenced to federal prison; fraudulently obtained over $800,000 in COVID-19 relief money meant for Colorado small businesses

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado District Attorney’s Office announced on Friday that a Highland Ranch man has been convicted and sentenced to federal prison for obtaining over $800,000 in funds originally intended to help small businesses survive the COVID-19 pandemic. Daniel Stonebarger, 50, obtained the funds by...
HIGHLANDS RANCH, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Woman sues five Colorado Springs police officers and city; alleges excessive force during 2020 protest

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- A former Colorado Springs resident is suing the city, and five Colorado Springs Police officers for alleged excessive force and wrongful arrest during a June 2020 Black Lives Matter protest. The protest was exactly two years ago Thursday, and the woman who filed the suit says she wants the city to The post Woman sues five Colorado Springs police officers and city; alleges excessive force during 2020 protest appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
coloradopolitics.com

10th Circuit says Denver officials did not violate rights of wrongly-convicted man

A man who spent nearly three decades behind bars before ultimately being acquitted of the charges may not sue the Denver prosecutors and law enforcement officials whose missteps contributed to his wrongful incarceration, the federal appeals court based in Colorado ruled on Tuesday. Clarence Moses-EL received a 48-year prison sentence...
DENVER, CO
bcdemocratonline.com

Armed homeowner helps detain elusive suspect

On May 26, the Otero County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Pueblo Shooting suspect, Kyle McKenna, of Denver, age 22, in North La Junta after using a reverse 9/11 call. The suspect reportedly drove a stolen white GMC pickup and fled on Highway 50 after a suspected burglary and shooting in Pueblo.
PUEBLO, CO
arkvalleyvoice.com

District 11 Attorney Linda Stanley’s Law License Suspended

On Wednesday, June 1, the Colorado Supreme Court suspended the law license of 11th Judicial District District Attorney (DA) Linda Stanley for failing to complete the required continuing education credits required to maintain her legal status. Stanley, who is in her first term, is the DA for Chaffee, Fremont, Custer,...
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Space Command relocation process report finds ‘significant shortfalls’ in transparency and credibility; Colorado lawmakers react to findings

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An 89-page report details the behind-the-scenes mechanisms leading up to the blockbuster January 2021 announcement that Alabama had become the preferred headquarters for the U.S. Space Command over Colorado. The Government Accountability Office (GAO) provides auditing and investigation services for Congress. “This report essentially is...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Abandoned Mine Site of Freak Accident that Killed Colorado Mayor

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Colorado has a lot of history, and a good chunk of that history comes from the popular gambling town of Central City. In addition to being home...
KRDO News Channel 13

Southwest Airlines suing Colorado over state labor policies

COLORADO (KRDO) -- Southwest Airlines is suing the state of Colorado claiming the state's sick leave policies don't allow the airline to monitor and prevent abuse of the system the way they want to. Southwest argues that Colorado's law will ultimately lead to flight delays, cancellations, and eventually higher prices. Additionally, they already provide generous The post Southwest Airlines suing Colorado over state labor policies appeared first on KRDO.
bucketlistcommunitycafe.com

Catalytic Converter Thefts Plague Denver Neighborhoods

Over the past two years, many people in the Denver area have been met with an unwelcome surprise when trying to start their cars. Their vehicles lurch forward and sputter as if the engine was failing. Many soon come to realize that the problem was the catalytic converter – or lack of one. Catalytic converter thefts have increased tenfold in the last two years in Denver, with more and more thieves routinely plucking the easy to access component to sell for large sums of money.
DENVER, CO
Westword

How North Denver Became the City's Ashtray

A new report led by researchers from the Dickinson Lab at the Colorado School of Public Health identifies North Denver as a pollution hot spot thanks to a confluence of factors involving an abundance of industrial businesses, as well as railroad and highway traffic that puts the health of its approximately 50,000 residents at risk every single day.
DENVER, CO

