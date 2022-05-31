ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Fantasy Baseball Trade Value Chart: Week 8 (2022)

By Dan Harris
fantasypros.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMemorial Day is the unofficial start of summer. It’s also the unofficial time when looking at your standings is appropriate. We’re nearly a third of the way through the season and, to mangle an old Bill Parcells quote, your place in the standings is what it says it...

www.fantasypros.com

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Nico Hoerner hitting fifth for Cubs against Brewers

Chicago Cubs infielder Nico Hoerner is in the starting lineup on Tuesday against left-hander Eric Lauer and the Milwaukee Brewers. Hoerner was held out of Monday's lineup, but is back on shortstop Tuesday and hitting fifth. Andrelton Simmons is on second base and Christopher Morel is in center field. numberFire’s...
CHICAGO, IL
fantasypros.com

Grayson Rodriguez diagnosed with right lat strain

Orioles prospect Grayson Rodriguez’s MRI on Thursday confirmed a right lat strain. Orioles GM Mike Elias stated “He’s going to miss a decent amount of time at the minimum.” (Roch Kubatko on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Rodriguez has had a stellar season for Triple-A Norfolk. He has...
BALTIMORE, MD
fantasypros.com

Fantasy Baseball Injury Update: Grayson Rodriguez

Let’s take a look at the latest injury news and notes around fantasy baseball. Orioles prospect Grayson Rodriguez left his Wednesday night start for Triple-A Norfolk after 5 2/3 innings pitched with right lat discomfort. He was met on the mound by the Tides manager and head athletic trainer and headed to the dugout after a short discussion. (Source: Dan Connolly on Twitter )
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Woodruff
fantasypros.com

Jean Segura suffers fractured finger on Tuesday

Segura sustained the injury when he was hit on the finger while trying to lay down a bunt. Although the Phillies haven’t yet said so, he’s almost certainly going to end up on the IL. Didi Gregorius should be on his way back from his IL stint shortly, so the Phillies have a ready-made replacement, but fantasy managers are going to have to do some work to fill Segura’s production.
MLB
FOX Sports

Rockies take on the Braves after Rodgers' 3-home run game

LINE: Braves -148, Rockies +127; over/under is 11 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies host the Atlanta Braves after Brendan Rodgers hit three home runs on Wednesday in a 13-12 win over the Marlins. Colorado has a 23-27 record overall and a 16-12 record in home games. The Rockies have...
DENVER, CO
fantasypros.com

Nolan Gorman out of the lineup Tuesday

St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman is out of the lineup for Tuesday’s matchup against the Padres. (John Denton on Twitter) It sounds like this is just a rest day for the young infielder and a chance for him to avoid facing a left handed starter. Gorman has started his major league career on fire, batting .387, with two home runs, and seven RBIs in 10 games.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
fantasypros.com

Dominic Smith optioned to Triple-A Syracuse

The Mets needed another bullpen arm with Drew Smith sidelined with a pinky injury. Dominic Smith has struggled to start the season, batting .186, no home runs, and 14 RBIs. He will likely get consistent at-bats in Triple-A and could return when the team’s bullpen is fully healthy.
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Podcasts#Soundcloud#Apple Podcasts#Fantasy Baseball Tools
fantasypros.com

Ryan Yarbrough surrenders three runs to Rangers in loss

Rays starter Ryan Yarbrough allowed three runs on six hits (including two homers) during Tuesday's outing against the Rangers. He gave up zero walks while striking out three batters. The southpaw was charged with the loss as Tampa Bay ultimately fell to Texas by a score of 3-0. Fantasy Impact:
ARLINGTON, TX
fantasypros.com

Trevor Williams tosses five shutout innings in win on Tuesday

Trevor Williams pitched five shutout innings on Tuesday against the Nationals, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out one. He earned the win, moving to 1-3. Williams had just six whiffs and a 21% CSW rate, but the Mets gave him plenty of support such that he could go right after the Nationals without worrying much about the consequences. He now has a 3.58 ERA and 1.19 WHIP with a passable 7.48 K/9 rate, but there's a complete lack of upside and plenty of downside with the veteran. He's only an NL-only option and will take on the Dodgers in his next start.
WASHINGTON, DC
fantasypros.com

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hits homer in win on Wednesday

Guerrero capped off the game with a two-run blast in the bottom of the eighth inning off of White Sox reliever Bennett Sousa. It was his 10th home run of the year and his third in seven games. He looks to finally be warming up and is now hitting .253/.343/.454 with 10 home runs and 26 RBI over 174 at-bats.
fantasypros.com

Nolan Gorman (back) out of Thursday’s lineup

Gorman will miss his third consecutive game with lower back stiffness. Brendan Donovan is batting fifth and playing second as the Cardinals open a series with the division rival Chicago Cubs.
CHICAGO, IL
fantasypros.com

Robinson Cano likely to become a free agent Thursday

Reports on Wednesday state that the Padres are expected to request that Robinson Cano be optioned on Thursday. It is expected he would decline and test free agency for the second time this season. (Jon Heyman on Twitter ) Fantasy Impact:. Cano has not had the offensive success he was...
SAN DIEGO, CA
fantasypros.com

Week 9 Quick Grades (2022 Fantasy Baseball)

It is that time of year when standings are beginning to take shape. It’s not too late to make moves that can still vault you up the standings, however. We are just two months in and there are plenty of standings points to gain. But, it’s that time of...
MLB
fantasypros.com

Andrew Benintendi tallies three more hits in loss Wednesday

Benintendi is currently riding a 5-game hitting streak and has multiple hits in four of of those five. The three hits marked his seventh multi-hit game in his last 13 games and his third 3-hit performance during that span. Benny’s average now sits at .337, and is up 35-points since May 20, and good for eighth best in the Majors and sixth in the AL. Benintendi continues to one of the few fantasy bright spots on Kansas City and even he has work to do in the home run (2) and RBI (21) departments.
MLB
numberfire.com

Daily Fantasy Baseball Podcast: The Solo Shot, Thursday 6/2/22

Thursday's daily fantasy baseball slate is lacking pitchers with massive strikeout upside. How does that alter the way we view some of the options who are out there? numberFire's Jim Sannes previews the slate, discussing an elite pitcher who gets a boost on a low-strikeout slate, one pitcher who can get strikeouts but has struggled with hard contact, and the top stacking options of the night.
MLB
fantasypros.com

Yoan Moncada returns to the lineup on Thursday

Chicago White Sox 3B Yoan Moncada is returning to the lineup Thursday against the Blue Jays. He has been out of the starting lineup with a quad injury. (NBC Sports Edge Baseball on Twitter ) Fantasy Impact:. Moncada has not had more than one at-bat in a game since May...
CHICAGO, IL
fantasypros.com

Fantasy Football News Roundup: Kyler Murray, Jerry Jeudy, Antonio Brown (2022)

Organized Team Activities (OTAs) are in full swing, and our news desk has you covered. Let’s take a look at the latest in news and notes around the NFL. Kyler Murray is back in the Cardinals training facility and expected to be on the practice field for the first time during their off-season program Wednesday. (Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter)
NFL
fantasypros.com

Shohei Ohtani allows four runs in loss to Yankees on Thursday

Shohei Ohtani allowed four runs on eight hits and a walk over three innings on Thursday against the Yankees. He struck out two and took the loss, falling to 3-4. This wasn't nearly as bad as Ohtani's seven-run outing last year in Yankee Stadium when he couldn't make it out of the first inning, but it was still obviously a terrible start. He generated just three whiffs on 75 pitches and had an awful 12% CSW rate. He has now allowed nine runs over nine innings in his last two starts, albeit in two tough matchups, and his ERA is all the way up to 3.99. To the extent he's a single player in your fantasy leagues, you should start him as a batter in weekly leagues, and regardless, you may want to bench him as a pitcher in his next start against the Red Sox.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

