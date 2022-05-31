Fantasy Baseball Trade Value Chart: Week 8 (2022)

Shohei Ohtani allowed four runs on eight hits and a walk over three innings on Thursday against the Yankees. He struck out two and took the loss, falling to 3-4. This wasn't nearly as bad as Ohtani's seven-run outing last year in Yankee Stadium when he couldn't make it out of the first inning, but it was still obviously a terrible start. He generated just three whiffs on 75 pitches and had an awful 12% CSW rate. He has now allowed nine runs over nine innings in his last two starts, albeit in two tough matchups, and his ERA is all the way up to 3.99. To the extent he's a single player in your fantasy leagues, you should start him as a batter in weekly leagues, and regardless, you may want to bench him as a pitcher in his next start against the Red Sox.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO