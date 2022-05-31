ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Flint Lands on List of Top 25 Most Overvalued Housing Markets in the Country

By Lisa Marie
Banana 101.5
Banana 101.5
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There's no doubt the housing market has been interesting as of late. Buyers in bidding wars are paying well over asking, or even appraised, prices. Finding inflated home prices isn't isolated to one area of the country or larger metropolitan areas, and interestingly enough one Genesee County area is ranking high...

banana1015.com

Comments / 0

Related
1051thebounce.com

This Michigan City is the Worst in America to Raise a Family

Let me just say that I grew up in Michigan, and I think Michigan is a great place to raise a family. Both my parents are from the Great Lakes State, too, with my dad being from Detroit and my mom from Lansing. That said, a new study ranks one Michigan city the absolute worst to raise a family in the U.S.
DETROIT, MI
Banana 101.5

Did You Know That These 13 Famous People Were From Saginaw, MI?

We are back at it with another list of famous and/or notable people from Michigan. On our journey around the great state of Michigan, this week we land in Saginaw. Check out the list below of 13 famous and/or notable people from the Sag-nasty. As always I have to preface this with, yes, I know there are more than what's included below, but I just grabbed a handful of people that stuck out to me. Feel free to leave someone that is not on the list in the comments section.
SAGINAW, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Business
City
Clarksville, MI
Flint, MI
Business
City
Muskegon, MI
State
Texas State
Local
Michigan Real Estate
Flint, MI
Real Estate
Local
Michigan Government
City
Flint, MI
State
Hawaii State
Flint, MI
Government
Banana 101.5

Michigan Declares Juneteenth an Official Court Holiday

One year after Juneteenth was declared a federal holiday by President Joe Biden, it will become an official statewide court holiday here in Michigan. The Michigan Supreme Court made the declaration on Wednesday (6/1), noting that June 19th will be observed as an official court holiday each year. What is...
MICHIGAN STATE
Banana 101.5

Flint Man Busted In WV With $120K Worth Of Marijuana

Police in West Virginia have arrested a Flint man who was said to be trafficking 49 pounds of marijuana. A traffic stop led to the arrest of 51-year-old Keith Maupin who was carrying marijuana which was valued at $122,500. The Kanawha County sheriff's department posted about the bust on its...
FLINT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Zandi
US 103.1

Four Sears Hometown Stores In Michigan To Close For Good

A name synonymous with appliances and tools is getting harder and harder to find in Michigan. Four Sears Hometown stores are closing their doors for good. Sears Hometown stores announced their closures on social media pages, indicating large discounts and liquidation prices. Which Michigan Locations Are Closing?. According to the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carriage House#Metropolitan Areas#Palm Bay#Fox 2#Moody S Analytics#The Flint Housing Market#Moody#The Detroit Free Press
mycitymag.com

WNEM TV5 News Anchor David Custer

For David Custer, presenting the truth is everything – both as a journalist and personally. As the head news anchor at WNEM TV5 since 2016 and an openly gay man, he has hidden nothing from his viewing audience. Every night, Custer, alongside his friend and co-anchor Meg McLeod anchors the 5pm, 5:30pm, 6pm and 10pm broadcasts, providing up-to-date news bulletins and stories ranging from tragic to inspiring. His reporting has earned him seven regional Emmy Awards, several Associated Press and Michigan Association of Broadcasters Awards, and the Great Lakes Bay Region’s Ruby Award as one of the brightest professionals under the age of 40. His personality, style and local storytelling has won him the coveted My City Magazine City’s Choice Award for Best News Anchor for the last six years. (As of this writing, Custer was nominated for 5 more Emmy Awards.)“It is the job of the journalist to seek the truth, to hold people accountable and expose corruption,” he states. “It is our responsibility to accurately tell a story as it is and hold nothing back.” This is always true of Custer: even when the story is his own.
FLINT, MI
Michigan Advance

‘Blacinaw Island’ activists call out Detroit Chamber’s Mackinac lsland policy confab

Updated, 11:45 a.m., 5/21/22 They met under a huge peach tree nestled on a grassy double lot during a sweltering 90-degree evening in Detroit — not the breezy porch of the Mackinac Island Grand Hotel.  It was an annual “Blacinaw Island” meeting in the city’s North End community. The Monday gathering included Detroit activists who […] The post ‘Blacinaw Island’ activists call out Detroit Chamber’s Mackinac lsland policy confab appeared first on Michigan Advance.
DETROIT, MI
Banana 101.5

New Netflix Series Revisits 1995 Michigan Murder

A new series on Netflix features an episode devoted to a 1995 Michigan murder. Some of you may remember this particular case as the 'Jenny Jones murder' and or the 'talk show murder'. 'Trial By Media' takes us back to 1995 when Scott Bernard Amerdure of Lake Orion, Michigan was...
LAKE ORION, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
deadlinedetroit.com

Michigan sheriff to school: Next time, warn us about active shooter drill

The only risk from a Pinconning school's latest lockdown was to law enforcers speeding there. Bay County's sheriff is annoyed that no one gave his agency a heads-up about a pre-holiday safety exercise that triggered an emergency response. "For four minutes, we had total chaos with everyone thinking there was...
Huron Daily Tribune

One of Michigan’s largest antique festivals returns to Midland this weekend

MIDLAND — One of Michigan’s largest antique festivals will return to Midland on Saturday and Sunday, June 4 and 5. The Michigan Antique Festival is set for 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Midland County Fairgrounds. The venue features over 80 acres packed with a big selection of vintage and unique finds.
MIDLAND, MI
Banana 101.5

Banana 101.5

Burton, MI
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Banana 101.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy