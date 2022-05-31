Final Gasp – “Homebound” & “The Girl Who Lives On Heaven Hill” (Hüsker Dü Cover)

We’ve all been through some shit these past couple years, but Angel Olsen has been through some shit. Under the weight of the pandemic, Olsen’s personal life was a whirlwind. She came to terms with her queerness, experienced her first queer love and heartbreak. She fell in love with a new partner. And around that time, she decided she finally needed to come out to her aging parents. She did, only to lose her father three days later and her mother within the next two months. As cataclysmic as losing both parents in such a short span of time would be on its own, it also left Olsen with the smallest of windows where it felt as if she had been truly herself with them. All of this is, of course, a ton to process. If you wanted to be crass and career-narrative about it, that’s enough experience to fill half a discography, let alone one album. But Olsen did channel all of that into one album. It makes her latest, Big Time, one of her most powerful works yet.

