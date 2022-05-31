ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Final Gasp – “Homebound” & “The Girl Who Lives On Heaven Hill” (Hüsker Dü Cover)

By Tom Breihan
Stereogum
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you get a chance, go see Final Gasp. I saw them at the Big Takeover fest in Richmond last week, and that shit was nuts. Final Gasp have the best gimmick. All the guys in the Boston punk band are ripped, and most of them have long black hair. When...

www.stereogum.com

Comments / 0

Related
Stereogum

Florist – “Sci-Fi Silence”

At the beginning of April, Florist announced their new self-titled album — their first as a full band since 2017. So far we’ve heard two singles, “Red Bird Pt. 2 (Morning)” and “Spring In Hours.” Today, the band is back with another one. Florist’s...
MUSIC
Stereogum

Birds In Row – “Water Wings”

Birds In Row don’t release new albums that often, but when they do, hoo boy. The French experimental hardcore band, who specialize in screamo-adjacent clenched-body freakouts, last graced us with new music in 2018, when sophomore album We Already Lost The World flipped my whole shit around. Today they’re back with a new song and news of a new label signing.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Stream Angel Du$t Frontman Justice Tripp’s Solo Debut As Cold Mega

Within the world of hardcore, Justice Tripp is a legend for his time fronting the truly great Baltimore band Trapped Under Ice. More recently, Tripp has also made a bunch of records as the leader of Angel Du$t, which started out as something resembling a hardcore band but which has evolved in some cool, weird directions in recent years. Angel Du$t released the album YAK: A Collection Of Truck Songs last year. It’s pretty much full-on power-pop, and it’s really good. (I saw Angel Du$t maybe a month and a half ago, and they ruled.) Tripp also plays guitar in the straight-up fast hardcore band Warfare, who released the very good album Doomsday earlier this year. And now Tripp has kicked off a whole other project that has virtually nothing to do with hardcore.
BALTIMORE, MD
Stereogum

Cults – “The Sun Ain’t Gonna Shine (Anymore)” (Frankie Valli Cover)

Cults have a new song from the soundtrack for the audio-only post-apocalyptic vampire drama Impact Winter, an Audible original that apparently is not related to the video game of the same name. The song is a cover of “The Sun Ain’t Gonna Shine (Anymore),” a song originally cut by Frankie Valli in 1965, made famous by the Walker Brothers a year later, and eventually covered by Cher, Keane, and Absolutely Free. It’s a bit of a winking nod to the story’s premise — “more than a decade after a comet strike has inflicted an ‘impact winter’ and blacked out the sun, vampires have emerged in the darkness to take over what remains of the world” — but it’s also an excellently dreamy spin on a solid tune. Listen below.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heaven Hill#Gasp#Tattoos#Big Takeover#Misfits
Stereogum

Polo G – “Distraction”

Last year, the reliably excellent Chicago sing-rapper Polo G released a great album and topped the Billboard Hot 100. He also got arrested for carrying a concealed weapon in Los Angeles, which means he’s now facing a felony charge. That last event figures heavily into Polo’s new single “Distraction,” which Polo just released today.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TMZ.com

Queen Elizabeth Meets Great-Granddaughter Lilibet for First Time

Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations seem to be a real family affair, with a bonus ... Her Majesty was finally introduced to her great-granddaughter, Lilibet. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle presented the Queen her namesake during a private lunch. Other royals were present. We don't know if Harry's brother, William was at the lunch, nor do we know if his dad, Charles, was present.
U.K.
Daily Mail

Footy game turns to horror for girl, 15, left with no feeling from the waist down after getting knocked out - as her family and club rally behind her in recovery battle

A promising teenage rugby union player faces an uncertain future after an on-field tackle left her in a hospital ICU unit with no feeling from the waist down. Jaida Samuels, 15, who attends Westfields Sports High in Sydney's west, was knocked out in the collision last month and doesn't remember the incident.
RUGBY
Stereogum

Watch The Rolling Stones Perform “Out Of Time” Live For The First Time Ever

The Rolling Stones are currently on their 60th anniversary tour, hitting 14 European cities across June and July. Tonight, they kicked off the tour in Madrid, their first European show since the death of the late, great drummer Charlie Watts (Steve Jordan is filling in). During the show, at Estadio Metropolitano, the Stones played “Out Of Time” for the first time live — a song written by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards that appeared on the band’s 1966 album Aftermath.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Stereogum

Let Go Turns 20

Avril Lavigne is standing inside a Subway in Toronto ordering a six-inch veggie on wheat bread when the twangy guitars from “Complicated” start blaring out of the in-restaurant speakers. It’s been almost a year since her debut album Let Go was released, and the song has reached the stage of its life cycle where it’s omnipresent — in fast-food establishments and grocery stores and at the mall. “I get really excited when I hear ‘Complicated’ on the radio because that was my first single,” Lavigne says in a talking head after the fact, self-effacing and earnest. “It’s really cool to know that it’s still playing.”
MUSIC
Stereogum

Watch Alison Krauss & Robert Plant Play Led Zeppelin’s “Rock And Roll” Live For The First Time

“Rock And Roll,” baby! You know it! Track two from Led Zeppelin’s classic fourth album. A drive-time radio staple. The first song that Zeppelin played at hundreds of shows from 1971 on. The first song that Zeppelin played when they reunited at Live Aid in 1985. The last song that Zeppelin played when they reunited again in London in 2007, which means it’s probably the last song that Zeppelin will ever play. Helped sell a whole lot of Cadillacs when it showed up in a TV commercial years ago. It’s a big one.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Revelators Sound System – “Grieving”

Last month, Hiss Golden Messenger’s MC Taylor and Spacebomb Studios’ in-house bassist Cameron Ralston announced a new project together called Revelators Sound System. They’re releasing a debut album, Revelators, in a few weeks, which is made up of four extended jams. We’ve heard one of those, “George The Revelator,” already, and today they’re sharing another track, the 10-minute-long “Grieving,” which Ralston described as being “about what it feels like to be an American today.” Check it out below.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Watch The Trailer For The Ray Parker Jr. Documentary Who You Gonna Call?

Ray Parker Jr. had one of those careers you may not have heard about all the time, but that is pretty insane — that’s how it goes with people who are prolific studio musicians. As a teenager, he played with Marvin Gaye. He toured with Stevie Wonder in the early ’70s. He worked with Rufus and Chaka Khan, the Temptations, Herbie Hancock, the Temptations, Diana Ross, Tina Turner, and a whole lot of other people. And that’s before you get to the Ghostbusters theme.
MOVIES
Stereogum

Watch Liam Gallagher Sing Oasis’ “Roll It Over” Live For The First Time

Standing On The Shoulder Of Giants has long been considered a low point in Oasis’ discography — perhaps the absolute nadir. There are some fans who might argue that’s a bit extreme, and I might be one of them. The album almost definitely suffered coming off the band’s insane ’90s run, but it’s got a lot of gems on it and, I’d argue, is a bit more interesting than the stronger but more workmanlike albums they cranked out towards the end.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Watch The Trailer For Beavis And Butt-Head: Do The Universe, “The Dumbest Space Movie Ever Made”

Beavis and Butt-Head are coming back (again): For the first time in 10 years, the iconic animate duo are hitting TV screens and starring in Beavis And Butt-Head: Do The Universe, aka “the dumbest space movie ever made.” Voiced, produced, and directed by Mike Judge, the latest Beavis And Butthead installment will stream June 23 exclusively on Paramount+. (A new Beavis And Butt-Head series is also coming later this year.) The last time Beavis and Butt-Head were on TV was during a Season 8 series revival on MTV in 2011 — the show was ultimately canceled for a second time, though.
MOVIES
Stereogum

Maggie Rogers – “Want Want”

Back in March, Maggie Rogers announced her sophomore album, Surrender. Then, in April, we got our first preview by way of “That’s Where I Am.” Today, Rogers is back with another one. The latest song from Surrender is called “Want Want.” Rogers began writing the song with...
MUSIC
Stereogum

Counterparts – “Unwavering Vow”

It’s been a couple years since we’ve heard from the Hamilton, Ontario metalcore behemoth Counterparts, but they’re back today with details on a new album. It’s gonna be a while: A Eulogy For Those Still Here won’t drop until October. In the meantime we’ve got the video for lead single “Unwavering Vow,” a discordant, hard-smashing, sometimes majestic monster of a song. The verses are so brutal, and the chorus makes that brutality feel so catchy. Watch the video below.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Premature Evaluation: Angel Olsen Big Time

We’ve all been through some shit these past couple years, but Angel Olsen has been through some shit. Under the weight of the pandemic, Olsen’s personal life was a whirlwind. She came to terms with her queerness, experienced her first queer love and heartbreak. She fell in love with a new partner. And around that time, she decided she finally needed to come out to her aging parents. She did, only to lose her father three days later and her mother within the next two months. As cataclysmic as losing both parents in such a short span of time would be on its own, it also left Olsen with the smallest of windows where it felt as if she had been truly herself with them. All of this is, of course, a ton to process. If you wanted to be crass and career-narrative about it, that’s enough experience to fill half a discography, let alone one album. But Olsen did channel all of that into one album. It makes her latest, Big Time, one of her most powerful works yet.
CELEBRITIES
Stereogum

Life’s Question – “Mellow My Mind”

Chicago hardcore face-stompers Life’s Question have been around for a few years, and they’ve already built up a fearsome reputation within the genre, but they haven’t released a full-length yet. That’s about to change. Later this summer, Life’s Question will release their debut album World Full Of…. The band previewed the album back in December with a three-song promo release, and two of those three songs, “For You” and “A Prayer For My Old Man,” are on the album. Today, we get to hear another one.
CHICAGO, IL
Stereogum

Flasher – “I’m Better”

Back in March, Flasher announced their long-awaited sophomore outing, Love Is Yours. So far we’ve heard a couple songs from it, including “Sideways” and the title track. Today, the duo is back with another. Flasher’s latest is called “I’m Better.” “‘I’m Better’ is about leaving a toxic...
MUSIC
Stereogum

Stream SUSS’ Surprise New Heat Haze EP

Last year, the ambient country group SUSS released a new EP called Night Suite, kicking off a new era after the 2020 album Promise. Today, they’re back with a surprise followup called Heat Haze, billed as the first in a series of 2022 releases. Here’s what each member had...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy